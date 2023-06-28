Owosso Knights of Columbus present Tootsie Roll Drive proceeds to ARC of Mid-Michigan

Courtesy Photo Knights of Columbus Council 1139 Past Grand Knight and Tootsie Roll Drive Chairman Gary Bendall, left, and Council 1139 Grand Knight Dan Koch, right, present a check to ARC of Mid-Michigan Executive Director Lynn Kovalik, center.

OWOSSO — On June 19, a check for $7,350 was presented by Owosso’s Knights of Columbus Council 1139 to The ARC of Mid-Michigan. This donation consisted of funds raised by the Knights’ annual Tootsie Roll Drive, in which members don bright yellow vests and solicit small donations from passers-by, handing out Tootsie Rolls to those who contribute.

Funds from the drive are then disbursed to organizations who fulfill the drive’s mission of “helping people with intellectual disabilities.”

