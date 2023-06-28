Owosso Knights of Columbus present Tootsie Roll Drive proceeds to ARC of Mid-Michigan

OWOSSO — On June 19, a check for $7,350 was presented by Owosso’s Knights of Columbus Council 1139 to The ARC of Mid-Michigan. This donation consisted of funds raised by the Knights’ annual Tootsie Roll Drive, in which members don bright yellow vests and solicit small donations from passers-by, handing out Tootsie Rolls to those who contribute.
Funds from the drive are then disbursed to organizations who fulfill the drive’s mission of “helping people with intellectual disabilities.”
“The ARC of Mid-Michigan is extremely grateful for the Owosso Knights of Columbus and their dedication to our organization and mission,” said ARC Executive Director, Lynn Kovalik. “The funds from the 2023 Tootsie Roll Drive will be used to continue our efforts to include and support individuals of all ages in Shiawassee County with developmental disabilities. The ARC of Mid-Michigan’s mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities in Shiawassee, Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties to participate in and be fully included in the community. The funds from this presentation will stay In Shiawassee County to assist with our housing initiatives and our in-house program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.