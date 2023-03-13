Morrice’s Doerner to pursue doctor dreams

MORRICE — In defiance of societal norms, Makenzie Doerner says she loved going to the doctor’s office when she was little, and, when at home, pretended to be a doctor herself with stuffed animals.

Now, the 17-year-old Morrice High School senior is laying the groundwork to turn a childhood dream into reality. She’s set to attend Saginaw Valley State University in the fall and study human biology, with an eye toward attending Michigan State University’s medical school upon graduation from SVSU and becoming a pediatrician further down the line.

