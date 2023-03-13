Morrice’s Doerner to pursue doctor dreams

MORRICE — In defiance of societal norms, Makenzie Doerner says she loved going to the doctor’s office when she was little, and, when at home, pretended to be a doctor herself with stuffed animals.
Now, the 17-year-old Morrice High School senior is laying the groundwork to turn a childhood dream into reality. She’s set to attend Saginaw Valley State University in the fall and study human biology, with an eye toward attending Michigan State University’s medical school upon graduation from SVSU and becoming a pediatrician further down the line.
“I want to do something that will make an impact, and working with kids would be amazing,” she said.
Doerner has been a solid student at Morrice. She currently holds a 3.79 GPA, putting her in the top 10% of her graduating class. She’s taken two Advanced Placement courses in environmental science, and is currently taking two dual-enrollment courses through Lansing Community College. Oddly, for someone determined to be a doctor, she says her favorite subjects are English and history.
Outside the classroom, Doerner has been a member of her school’s chapter of the National Honors Society since her sophomore year, where she’s had plentiful community service opportunities, including organizing school events and blood drives.
“I really just enjoy the community service opportunities and being able to help the community,” she said.
In addition to volunteering through NHS, Doerner volunteers with area youth sports, where she’s done just about everything, from running the score table at basketball games, to working concessions and ticketing.
When not hitting the books or giving back, Doerner’s fashioned a solid career for herself in Morrice athletics.
She has starred in three sports — volleyball, basketball and softball, earning all-league first team honors in each. She’s been a three-year varsity starter in volleyball and basketball, each of which has won three straight Genesee Area Conference Blue Division titles.
A captain on this year’s hoops squad, Doerner broke an Oriole record with nine 3-pointers in a game.
Despite her unquestioned excellence at indoor sports, softball is Doerner’s favorite.
She her first taste of the diamond came as a 4-year-old tee-baller, and has been a fan ever since. Doerner has started (mostly at first base) on Morrice’s softball team the past two seasons. She said she plans on trying to continue softball at SVSU, either by walking on the school’s varisty squad or trying out for the club team.
Doerner said she may play baseball in the spring if the school can’t shake loose enough girls to support softball. She said she’s received permission from the school’s administration and head coach, and “really enjoyed” her first trip to the batting cages.
In her spare time, Doerner enjoys hanging out with friends and her brothers, fishing in the summer, reading Colleen Hoover novels and listening to music, particularly rap. She said her family and group of close friends have been a positive influence in her life.
“They have supported me through all of my academics and athletics and taught me you have to earn things,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.