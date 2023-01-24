CORUNNA — When it comes to fireworks, Corunna leaders will stick with what works.
At its regular meeting Monday, the council unanimously approved an agreement with Kawkawlin-based Wolverine Fireworks Display. The agreement is for a $20,000 show on July 4 every year for the next three years.
City Manager Joe Sawyer said competitor Pyrotecnico of New Castle, Pennsylvania would not provide an exact tally of how many firework shells the city would receive for the same or similar amount of money.
In addition, the city is already familiar with Wolverine’s services, having used them in 2022.
Council members also discussed the city’s boards and commissions and the need for members on each. Many boards are short-staffed, especially when members don’t attend meetings. It’s not clear whether Corunna has such guidelines for their boards, but in many mid-Michigan communities missing three meetings is enough to receive a dismissal letter.
“I tell them, ‘Send me an e-mail that says, ‘I quit!” Sawyer said.
Anyone interested in serving on a city board or commission should contact City Hall.
In other business, council members:
— Voted 3-2 to proceed with a proposal for the widening of a portion of North Shiawassee Street through the downtown area. Sawyer said with the entire cost of the project approaching $800,000, it will likely be some time before work is able to begin.
The council’s next meeting will be Monday, Feb. 13.
