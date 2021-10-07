CORUNNA — Families Against Narcotics is hosting a Michigan Clean Slate law program at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Corunna Community Center in McCurdy Park.
Judge Matthew Stewart will discuss the new law, which exapnds the eligibility for expungement of some non-violent convictions.
A Narcan training and grief support session will follow the presentation. For more information, email shiawassee@familiesagainstnarcotics.org.
