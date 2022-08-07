OWOSSO — Six months before Carrie Rugenstein was set to marry her high school sweetheart, Jeremy, he told her that he’d found a job as a band director in Chesaning — a place Rugenstein had never even heard of.
In response, Rugenstein, who worked as a teacher in the urban confines of Oak Park, found an opening with Owosso Public Schools. She said with a laugh that “this might have saved her marriage.”
Nearly 20 years later, as Rugenstein takes the reins at Lincoln High School for the 2022-23 school year, she said she’s “found her niche” in rural Shiawassee County.
“I’ve established my self here and don’t intend to go anywhere else,” she said. “I’m still in communication with (former) co-workers and family in that area, but my kids, self and husband are all a part of this area and plan to stay here even after I retire.”
Moving to Shiwassee County wasn’t the only happy accident in Rugenstein’s story. Her life in education is another.
Up until her senior year of high school, she had her sights on becoming an astronaut or a doctor. There was just one problem: math. She excelled at most everything else, but those gnarly numerals gave her fits.
But that year, Rugenstein had a terrific math teacher, whose influence wrought a tremendous change on her career goals.
“I struggled so much in math before then, it was frustrating and dinged my confidence,” said Rugenstein. “Senior year, I had a game-changing math instructor, and I realized that the quality of instruction had a direct impact on my understanding of the material.”
Rugenstein said this desire to impact students’ lives makes LHS a “natural fit.” Before becoming principal, she taught at both Owosso High School and LHS as a secondary math teacher since 2004. She’s also taught psychology. Additionally, Rugenstein has been the acting dean of students at LHS since February.
“My speciality since my first year of teaching at Oak Park to my last year of teaching at Lincoln was working as an at-risk math teacher. I found I could get kids to gain confidence in themselves and in math,” she said. “Lincoln focuses on building up an individual’s confidence so they can be successful at everything. It was a natural fit; the program is near and dear to me.”
Rugenstein said she will strive to create more opportunities for students now that she’s principal. Specifically, she wants to add more electives in art, music and physical education — along with adding more experiences in post-secondary training, if she can hire more teachers and grow the school’s population.
“I think having different opportunities makes sense when you have different kids. No two kids are ever the same, and we want to set kids up for their next steps before they leave us,” Rugenstein said.
Rugenstein said that the population of LHS is growing. The enrollment for the upcoming school year looks to be almost 100 students — up from 76 last fall. As far as the perception of the program, she said there’s still more work to be done.
“Our biggest battle as a school is those who haven’t seen it labeling it is a place for troubled kids. If they had seen it, they would be suprised to see the variety of students that come through our doors, including honors students and Shiawassee Scholars,” she said. “I wouldn’t label a single student as a ‘problem child.’ I’d love to see our perception in the community change to LHS being another opportunity for students.”
Rugenstein earned her master’s degree from the University of Michigan in 2007, while she was teaching for Owosso Public Schools. For her master’s project, she decided to create an after-school tutoring program for Owosso High School, which previously didn’t have one. Despite nay-sayers telling her that many kids wouldn’t attend unless required, she wrote a proposal for the program and secured a funding source, and proceeded with the program.
She said that by the end of the program’s first year, about half of the student body had utilized the service, and most had come willingly.
“My time in tutoring goes back to why LHS is so near and dear to me: It was a voice for students who didn’t have help at home after school,” Rugenstein said. “Filling that void has always been my goal. My favorite part of education is providing opportunities for students who maybe previously felt they couldn’t finish high school and seeing them get over the finish line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.