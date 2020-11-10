VICTOR TWP. — Laingsburg firefighters assisted Monday night at the scene of a fatal car crash on Chandler Road.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old Bath-area man was northbound on Chandler Road, south of Ballantine Road, about 11:45 p.m. when he went off the road and truck a tree.
The man, who was not identified, was the lone occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Also assisting at the scene were Bath Township and DeWitt Township police, and Mercy Ambulance.
