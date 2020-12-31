OWOSSO — What a year 2020 turned out to be, church officials said.
Every December and January the First Baptist Church begins to plan and to organize ministry opportunities.
The Baby Pantry continues to help meet the needs of young area families. AA met until COVID-19 caused those meetings to be put on hold.
First Baptist supports world missions, as well as community mission organizations. As with other area ministries, COVID-19 caused many changes in the life of First Baptist Church.
Easter, summer, fall everything that usually and regularly happens in the church year changed or was canceled, but the church is not a building, nor the activities that occur each year.
Throughout this year, the First Baptist Church family got more creative as members ministered and fellowshipped together. Zoom became a household word. Facebook became a means for reaching out and connecting with each other.
“I am so glad I’m a part of the family of God” has become even more true of First Baptist Church through 2020. We look forward to what God will do in 2021,” church officials said.
