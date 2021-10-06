BENNINGTON TWP. — M-52 was closed between Bennington and Garrison roads Tuesday afternoon for a crash involving a semitruck and two other vehicles.
According to Central Dispatch scanner traffic, a tractor-trailer rear-ended a smaller Ford Ranger near Fortitude.
Owosso Township firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly before 4 p.m.
According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, an Owosso woman was driving a Ford Ranger south and attempted to turn left into Fortitude for a cross country meet. The semitruck failed to stop and struck the Ranger. The Ranger was pushed into the northbound lane and sideswiped a northbound Dodge Caravan.
None of the drivers or the passenger of the Ranger, the driver’s son, were injured.
All three vehicles were towed.
