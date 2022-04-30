By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools will soon be getting an infusion of four-legged friends.
As many as six therapy dogs could be coming to the district in the near future, following the OPS Board of Education ‘s approval of a resolution to finalize an agreement with Paradise Dog Training in Fenton during last Monday’s board meeting.
In the agreement, Paradise will provide the dogs and train Owosso staff members to handle them at a cost of $11,000 per dog. The cost will be covered by ESSER funds — that is, “elementary and secondary education emergency relief” funds — which have been provided by the Michigan Department of Education to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though frolicking furballs might not seem to be an obvious way of addressing COVID fallout at first glance, a closer accounting illustrates their worth.
One of the many impacts of the pandemic is the exacerbation of what many experts are dubbing a youth mental health crisis. In December, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory highlighting the need to address the crisis:
“Mental health challenges in children, adolescents and young adults are real and widespread. Even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplesness, depression and thoughts of suicide,” he said.
Man’s best friend has always been a tonic to the downtrodden spirit.
OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle noted seeing the positives of the therapeutic services the dogs could provide in other districts, including Oxford, where therapy dogs have been used to help students cope with returning to school after a mass shooting on Nov. 30 at Oxford High School.
Olga Quick, trustee on the board, said she too had borne witness to the benifits of therapy dogs, and was the one who filed the motion to approve the resolution, which passed unianimously (with Curriculum Director Steve Brooks not in attendance).
“They’re an incredible tool to use,” Quick said. “Mental health is a huge issue; some of the kids struggle coming to school every day. If we could give them one more tool, we wouldn’t go wrong.”
Emmy the Emerson Therapy Dog
School officials didn’t have to rely exclusively on secondhand accounts before passing the Paradise resolution. They already had a in-house case study to examine. Emerson Elementary School already has its own therapy dog, named Emmy.
Emmy first visited the school on April 11, and seems to have been an immediate hit.
A Facebook page titled “Emmy the Emerson Therapy Dog” has been set up, where people can view pictures and information pertaining to Emmy. A Facebook post on Friday shows photos of Emmy in a classroom while students are sitting around her and reading. The post credits Emmy with being “a great listener” (if an occasionally sleepy one).
Per OPS’s agreement with Paradise Dog Training, each dog will stay with “hosts” that have applied and been approved by the district, and the dogs associated with this training will ultimately be the school’s responsibility for maintenance costs, including food, vet bills, etc.
Emmy is staying with Jacalynn Buza. a second grade teacher at Emerson.
