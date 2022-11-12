ELSIE —There were Veterans Day observances aplenty in Elsie on Friday, including one at E.E. Knight Elementary and a second at the new “Heroes Park.”
The scholastic observances saw students from both Ovid-Elsie elementaries come together with more than 50 veterans — all friends or family members of the youngsters — with the children sharing their appreciation and picking up bits of useful knowledge, such as the proper way to fold a flag,
Johnnie Lewis, a third-grade teacher at E.E. Knight Elementary, coordinated the day’s events. She said Veterans Day carries a great deal of meaning for her.
“I grew up in a big military family and I have two brothers who are veterans, so it was one thing I really wanted to be in charge of to honor all of our community veterans,” she said. “The kids need to know how important it is that we honor our veterans and (know) the reason that we have our freedom.”
Folding the flag so that none of the red or white stripes remain visible was particularly compelling for the students.
“I wanted them to see the importance of why do you fold the flag, why do we honor the flag and how that works out,” Lewis said.
How did the students respond?
“They were excited, they were nervous, but overall I think they did great,” Lewis said.
Heroes Park, located just south of downtown Elsie, used to be the site of a vintage Victorian home. That house moved down the street earlier this year, opening a spot for the park.
The park honors all the major military services — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and the Space Force — as well as first responders; police, fire and EMTs.
Flags were raised for all the services, Elsie American Legion members fired a 21-gun salute and the Ovid-Elsie High School Band provided a stirring rendition of “God Bless America.”
“The foundation of this community is veterans,” village manager Shane Grinnell said.
Grinnell praised veteran and Elsie resident Jim Hyland for his backing of the park, which he did with both enthusiasm and money.
Hyland underwrites the cost of placing flags on downtown light poles in the summer.
“This park wouldn’t be here without him,” Grinnell said of Hyland.
The village will also accept ongoing contributions to the park’s upkeep.
“This is a living park,” Grinnell said. “It will never be done.”
Grinnell also spoke of his family’s military connections — a brother who is currently serving, an uncle and two grandfathers. He urged attendees to prompt family members who have served to share their experience.
“I think we need to ask our vets to talk to us,” he said. “If you have a chance, talk to a veteran today.”
Personalized bricks for the park are available at $50 for a 4-by-4-inch brick and $70 for a 4-by-8-inch brick. For more information, call 989-862-4273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.