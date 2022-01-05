The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners’ 2022 organizational meeting was postponed Tuesday due to illness.
Commissioners were originally scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but will now convene for the organizational session at 5 p.m. Thursday inside the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee St. Proceedings will also be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UCTd5Y9NcTM6-JEH-0bNUDbg.
Items of business include electing a board chair and board vice chair, setting the 2022 meeting schedule, and appointing commissioners to serve on various subcommittees.
For more information, visit shiawassee.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.