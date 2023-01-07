CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to at least 17 months in prison Friday for retail fraud and absconding from probation for over 600 days before being apprehended.

Jonathan Bush pleaded guilty in November 2022 to a first-degree retail fraud charge. Prior to that, he was sentenced in 2018 on several other felony charges — including larceny and possession of a controlled substance — and sentenced to probation, which he violated numerous times.

