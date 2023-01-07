CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to at least 17 months in prison Friday for retail fraud and absconding from probation for over 600 days before being apprehended.
Jonathan Bush pleaded guilty in November 2022 to a first-degree retail fraud charge. Prior to that, he was sentenced in 2018 on several other felony charges — including larceny and possession of a controlled substance — and sentenced to probation, which he violated numerous times.
Bush admitted to switching barcodes and/or price tags of tools and a TV at the Caledonia Township Walmart, checking out for far less than the items were actually worth.
“I misrepresented the price of items I intended to purchase,” Bush previously said. “I switched some price tags around to prices that were lower. There were some tools and a few other items I intended to purchase and I switched the price tags around to make them lower than what they originally were.”
The amount Bush actually paid for the items — apparently $200 — was never returned to him by Walmart.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said at Friday’s sentencing that Bush had had too many chances and probation violations for a short sentence.
Assistant Public Defender Charles Fleck explained that his client has children and that fact would prevent Bush from making bad decisions moving forward. Fleck asked for a sentence under one year in the Shiawassee County Jail.
“He has children he’d like to see again and be with,” Fleck said. “He’s trying to get his life back in order. He has a job when he gets out.”
“Why do you talk about children?” Stewart asked. “I’m not the one that did the crime… He had a child when he was committing crimes, right?”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said that Bush was “out of chances,” and had been offered a spot in the county’s Mental Health Court, but after being sentenced to the treatment court and probation, Bush decided to withdraw his plea and no longer wanted to participate.
Bush apologized in a short statement before receiving the prison sentence.
“I’m not the same person I am (as I was) three years ago,” Bush said. He blamed his significant other being pregnant for absconding — “I have not been able to even hold that child yet.”
Before sentencing, Stewart noted Bush’s numerous prior probation violations, and that when Bush was arrested on the absconding warrant in Genesee County, Bush was in possession of methamphetamine. “Great way to take care of your baby, by the way. You’ve said that’s why you absconded. Instead, you’re walking around with meth in Genesee County.”
Court records indicate Bush served 128 days in jail as a result of the original conviction. He has numerous prior misdemeanor and felony convictions in Shiawassee County.
He was credited with 278 days toward the sentence imposed Friday morning.
