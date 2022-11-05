Races to represent Shiawassee County in MI Senate feature experience gaps

Two Michigan State Senate seats in Districts 22 and 28, which combine to represent all of Shiawassee County, are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election.
In District 28 the major-party candidates are Owosso Republican Daylen Howard and East Lansing Democrat Sam Singh, while in District 22, Republican incumbent Lana Theis is fielding a challenge from Democrat Jordan Genso.
District 28 encompasses most of Shiawassee and Clinton counties, along with the northeastern part of Ingham County. It mostly replaces State Senate District 24, currently held by Rebuplican Tom Barrett.
District 22 incorporates the southeastern corner of Shiawassee County, including the Village of Byron, plus Burns and Antrim townships.
DISTRICT 28
The Democratic candidate in the District 28 contest has a large edge in experience over his Republican rival.
Singh, now 51, was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24. He was re-elected twice before winning a term as mayor in 2005, becoming the city’s youngest-ever mayor and first mayor of color.
After his mayoral tenure was up, he spent time as an economic consultant before being elected to the Michigan state house, representing District 69. In office from 2013-2019, he spent his final two years in the chamber as the House Minority Leader.
He stepped down as CEO from research and evaluation firm, Public Policy Associates, to run for state senate. He also spent time as the president/CEO of the Michigan Nonprofit Association.
“I am running for the state senate to continue to support sound economic development, strengthen our education system and to protect our environment and the Great Lakes,” Singh said via email.
He touted his previous experience in government and non-governmental leadership roles as leaving him well-equipped for the rigors of a legislative seat. “These diverse experiences will allow me to hit the ground running if I am elected in November.”
Singh said his main priorities are economic development, investment in the state’s education system, and protecting the Great Lakes in order to promote tourism in Michigan. Singh also said he supports Proposition 3, a ballot initiative that would legally codify the right to abortion.
He also wants to invest in state initiatives to further education for residents, including job training and apprenticeship programs.
“I am the only candidate that has work experience in the private sector, nonprofit sector, and the public sector,” Singh said. “I have a strong bipartisan record of getting things done at the local and state level… I think that all elected officials should be listeners that are willing to work with a diverse set of stakeholders to help solve problems facing our state and local communities. I value people that are straight shooters that treat people with respect. I believe in the adage that you can find ways to disagree without becoming disagreeable.”
Singh is married to wife Kerry, and the couple have a daughter, Remy, 5.
Howard, 27, comes in with a much slighter resume than Singh. But, as an Owosso resident, he might not have as much ground to make up on the former minority leader in name recognition as others might — at least not locally.
Howard beat Madhu Anderson with 13,275 to 9,516 votes (58.25%-41.75%) on the Republican primary, which he ran in after initially saying he would seek the 71st District state house seat.
He worked as an intern for State Sen. Rick Jones (R-Grand Ledge) and has been involved in several campaigns for congressional candidates. He currently works in retail sales management.
Howard says he was compelled to run for office after losing a job due to a COVID-19-related shutdown.
He claims his priorities, if elected, will be largely economic in nature.
“I’m running for the state senate to put Michigan on a path to reclaiming our status as an economic powerhouse,” Howard said. “Michigan can once again lead on workforce development, manufacturing, and securing our energy future. We have to begin by making Michigan a place where small businesses can open and thrive and companies from across the world want to do business.”
Education is also a priority for Howard, and he supports paths to higher education, including trade schools.
“I will lead efforts to increase investments in our public schools to make them first-class for our districts and support a system that encourages students to consider all higher education paths, including trade schools,” Howard said. “I will work towards creating opportunities for more manufacturing companies and businesses to move into our community.”
Howard said that the language contained in Proposition 3 is “hastily written,” and the issue of abortion needs more attention.
“As a small government conservative I don’t think the government should be involved in our healthcare more than it already is, at the same time as the child of a single, unwed mother I’ve always felt a connection to this issue,” Howard said. “This issue causes so much division amongst us that we forget both sides are fighting for what they believe to be a fundamental right. The amendment that is on the ballot, if passed, would effectively end the discussion on this issue. I think the resolution to this great debate deserves more than hastily written amendment language, cutesy commercials that poll-tested well, or verbiage that is designed to make you feel hate for the opposing side. Michiganders are much more capable than that. We’re smarter, wiser, and kinder than that. This is an important discussion and an emotional issue that deserves the time and attention worthy of the significance of the debate and its impact on women’s lives.”
If elected, Howard promises voters that he will be a “workhorse, not a show pony.”
“If you should choose to vote for me, I will work tirelessly to make you proud of that vote,” Howard added. “I will not seek to be the center of attention but rather move legislation forward that will make your lives better. Workers, small businesses, families, single parent homes, seniors, and people of every color will have someone fighting for them each morning that they get out of bed once I’m elected.”
Third-party candidates in District 28 include Perry’s Matthew Shepard of the U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan, which, in its “platform preamble” at ustpm.org, “gratefully acknowledges the blessing of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as Creator, Preserver and Ruler of the Universe and of these United States.”
Something of a perennial candidate, Shepard finished a distant fourth to Barrett and Democrat Kelly Rossman-McKinney in the 2018 District 24 election, receiving just 1,711 votes under the USTPM banner. In 2012, he ran unsuccessfully to represent the 85th district in the Michigan House as an independent. His Facebook page also references campaigns for seats on the Perry Public Schools Board of Education and the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners.
DISTRICT 22
In District 22, it’s the Democratic side that’s fielding a relatively inexperienced candidate against an established Republican.
Genso ran unopposed as a Democrat in the August primary. He formerly served on the Brighton District Library Board of Trustees beginning in 2016. Other past civic service includes: time on FlexTech High School (Brighton) Board of Directors, the Brighton Zoning Board of Appeals, the Livingston Reapportionment Committee and working with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program beginning in 2008.
Genso’s bid for office was precipitated by a desire to temper the toxicity levels in Lansing.
“I am running for State Senate because I believe our political climate is in a dark and unhealthy place,” Genso said via email. “We face many problems, but few of them can be adequately solved as long as we remain so divided and polarized. That division comes from media and campaigns focusing on fear, anger, and hatred of ‘the other side,’ so my campaign has focused on engaging and communicating with those from across the political spectrum in order to better understand them. By being a diplomat, rather than combatant, I can ‘lower the temperature’ and restore some civility and decency.”
Genso said his concrete priorities are improving mental health care in Michigan and protecting the state’s natural resources. He is in favor of taxing bottling companies on a per-gallon basis for water that is bottled and shipped out of state. Genso said he supports Proposition 3, and would like to see middle class families with a lower tax burden.
“During the eight years when Republicans controlled every aspect of our state government, they made many changes to shift the tax burden off businesses and the wealthy, onto everyone else, and I’d like to reverse those changes,” Genso said. “The voters should know that I will always welcome their engagement in civil discussion. Whether we agree or not, we must be able to sit down and talk, in order to uncover the things where there is common ground, and better-understand our differences. It’s how we get off this dark path we are on, and onto a better one.”
Theis did not respond to Argus-Press requests for comment. The 57-year-old incumbent was born in Sturgis and currently lives in Brighton. She was elected Brighton Township Treasurer in 2008 and served in the position for eight years before mounting a successful campaign to represent District 42 in the state house. After two terms in the house, Theis ran for her current seat in 2018, defeating Democrat Adam Dreher by nearly 19,000 votes — 76,043-57,167.
Theis’s time in Lansing has marked her as one of the more staunchly conservative voices in the legislature. During her 2018 campaign she opposed the state ballot measure legalizing the recreational use of marijuana by adults.
She was one of 11 Republican state senators to sign a letter sent to Congress ahead of the 2021 Electoral College vote count suggesting that “credible allegations of election-related concerns surrounding fraud and irregularities” had been found in the 2020 election, but earned former President’s Donald Trump’s ire after the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee, of which she was co-chair, issued a report rejecting Trump’s claims that the election was stolen. “Citizens should be confident the results represent the true results of the ballots cast by the people of Michigan,” the report stated.
Trump endorsed Theis’s 2022 Republican primary opponent Mike Detmer, but she easily defeated the challenge, 24,218 votes to 17,853.
Third-party candidates in District 22 include Brighton Libertarian Jon Elgas and Victoria McCasey of the U.S. Taxpayers Party.
Elgas previously came in third to Theis and Democrat Timothy Johnson in the former’s 2016 state house re-election campaign. He also mounted failed campaigns to join the Wayne State University Board of Governors in 2018 and 2020.
