JACKSON — Consumers Energy this morning said only scattered outages remained in the Shiawassee County area after high winds raked the state over the weekend.
According to Consumers Energy, the company made “great progress” Sunday to restore more than 90% of customers impacted by wind damage.
Nearly 354 crews worked through the night to restore power to 12,000 customers. In total, crews have restored power to 137,000 customers since Saturday morning with just over 14,000 remaining powerless.
“Our goal remains to get every customer, resident and business, restored by the end of the day today and we are on target to hit that goal,” said Melissa Gleespen, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm event. “I would like to thank our customers for their patience while we work to restore power and our crews for working safely to ensure every customer gets their lights back on.”
In Shiawassee County, the only remaining significant outage is in Woodhull Township south of Perry where about 45 customers are without electricity. Scattered outages affecting fewer than 20 customers each remain throughout the county.
Saturday’s wind storm featured 55 mph gusts and impacted more than 150,000 customers across the lower peninsula, Consumers said.
Severe weather swept through Michigan knocking out power along the lakeshore, moving across mid and southern Michigan Sunday morning. The hardest hit areas in Michigan include: Midland, Flint, Carson City, Grand Rapids, Greenville, Alma and Ionia. Winds knocked down trees, limbs, broke 192 poles, and damaged more than 2,200 power lines.
The company has 354 crews, including 47 mutual assistance crews, storm trailers, and mobile command centers, throughout the central portion of its service territory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.