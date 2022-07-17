Pro BeGole TV spot stirs pot at county board meeting

By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — Controversy arose at Thursday night’s Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting centered around a television advertisement in support of Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole’s Republican bid for the District 71 state representative seat.
The ad features BeGole in his uniform; the phone number for the sheriff’s office; and the text, “Tell him you support his conservative plan for Michigan.”
The focal point of concern for those commenting about the ad at the county board meeting was the inclusion of the sheriff’s office number, which, they said, could be flooded with election calls and hamper the ability of dispatchers to quickly respond to emergencies.
Anthony Karhoff, a Democrat running for county commissioner in District 5, was the first to address the board about the ad.
“When I see the non-emergency line on the TV, all I can think about is what’s going to happen if someone calls 911 in a real emergency, but they’re taking a call for his campaign,” Karhoff said. “We as taxpayers pay for dispatchers to answer 911 calls and take non-emergency complaints, andhere we have a sheriff using (his) office for his personal campaign. You guys in this county have a voice and should oppose what’s going on.”
Jeff Reed, R-Byron, who is also running for county commissioner in District 5, echoed Karhoff’s sentiment that the board needs to intervene, despite the body’s assertion that doing so falls outside its purview.
“I’ve heard a lot of pity parties, but this is insulting,” Reed said. “When did you guys all decide to be defense attorneys for the sheriff’s department? Bottom line is, you do control the sheriff’s department. Everybody knows you control their purse strings. You have a problem with their morals or ethics, you cut them off.”
Karhoff’s comments, which came in the first of two public input periods (Reed spoke in the second), prompted a chippy response from District 6 Commissioner Cindy Garber.
“The dispatchers aren’t answering any calls for Sheriff BeGole. I talk to dispatchers all the time, and I was there today, along with Commissioner (Gary) Holzhausen. To sit here and listen to people in public comment that have no clue. All this stuff, it’s a bunch of garbage,” Garber said.
Brian BeGole said in a statement provided via text that his campaign had “no involvement with the ad.”
“The commerical is not authorized or approved by myself or anyone from my campaign. These commercials are issue advocacy ads and it would be illegal for myself or my campaign team to be involved,” BeGole said. “As a candidate, by law, I have no control over them, and I am not even sure who the group is that is paying for them.”
The ad is paid for by Citizens for Energizing Michigan’s Economy (CEME). CEME is a nonprofit group that has been funded by Consumers Energy. According to a Detroit News article from 2019, a national watchdog organization called Energy and Policy Institute determined that the utility had contributed $43.5 million to CEME between 2014 and 2017.
The Energy and Policy Institute labels CEME a “dark money” organization that “promotes candidates who run against lawmakers that support restoring old net metering rates or favor utility deregulation,” according to its website.
BeGole said that, regardless of the advertisement’s origin, there is “no truth” to the claim that citizens will not be able to make phone calls for emergency services as a result of it.
“The phone number given is not for emergency or even non-emergency central dispatch calls. It goes to the Sheriff’s Office’s automated phone program and callers can pick who they would like to speak to, including myself,” BeGole said.
He then appeared to take a parting shot at Karhoff, who unsuccessfully ran for state representative in 2016 and currently serves on the Vernon Township Fire Department.
“This whole claim that citizens are upset originates from a local political gadfly who is a former failed state representative candidate and emergency responder and not only knows the claims are false, but also knows better than to ask the board to intercede as he knows they have no jurisdiction over this matter,” BeGole said.
