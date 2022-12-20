Local business alleges bottom line harmed by boycott originating from group featuring two Owosso City Council members

OWOSSO — Regular items of business at Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting included a New Year’s Eve fireworks permit request from Owosso Main Street (unanimously approved) and an amendment to the city’s personnel policy manual regarding workplace safety. Additionally, there were a number of reports read into the record, including the November 2022 police and fire reports prepared by Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart.
But, as has been the case since the council began its latest term following November’s elections, these quotidian affairs took something of a backseat to ongoing agitation surrounding the politicial views of certain council members.
Owosso School Board Vice President Shelly Ochodnicky took time in the initial public comment section to voice her displeasure at the fact that freshman councilmember Emily Olson — who has caused a continual stir for her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of meetings — and fellow member Janae Fear apparently belonged to a group which seemed to advocate the boycott of her dog grooming business, Downtown Hound.
The group, called “The Fair Mavens,” has a Facebook page, which describes it it as a “Progressive Women’s Group in Shiawassee County, Michigan.”
Created on July 17 per Facebook data, the page is generally populated by posts promoting feminist and other left-leaning viewpoints.
What Ochodnicky took particular umbrage with was a post from Aug. 25, by an account appearing to belong to group-member and owner of Downtown’s Oliver Paper Co., Stacey Jameson, in which Jameson indicated that she had would not be taking her pets to be groomed at Downtown Hound, due to Ochodnicky’s conservative beliefs which were characterized as the opposite “of what this group (the Fair Mavens) promotes.”
“I know at the last meeting we talked about highlighting businesses that are (sic) own members provide support or services for but I thought I’d also draw attention to a business but I didn’t realize until today was an (sic) operated by someone who in my opinion holds the opposite beliefs of what this group promotes. We always take our animals to Downtown Hound for grooming and never had an issue but I realized today that it’s owned by Shelly Ochodnicky has been very outspoken against her beliefs. Take a look at her page and see if it’s something you support or not but as for me we will no longer be going to this business and so if you have any recommendations for dog grooming I would appreciate it and I will also be donating to a local LGBTQ nonprofit in her name,” the post reads.
Jameson, in attendance at Monday’s council meeting declined comment on the matter.
She has spoken at recent city council meetings in support of Olson.
Ochodnicky said via email that she wasn’t aware of the Aug. 25 post until recently, when a member of the Fair Mavens shared this information with her.
Ochodnicky alleged that her bottom line has taken a hit since the post.
“My business has seen some loss in clientele. Some are also teachers in Owosso. There were some others in this group that commented they were no longer coming to our business because of my political views, not because they were dissatisfied with our services,” Ochodnicky wrote. “I cannot say exactly how many we have lost at this point, but our small business (which was 5 months old at the time of the shutdown in 2020) cannot afford to lose any customers. One customer lost because of this type of hate in our community is unacceptable. My hope is that the women who are apart of this group will rethink this and comeback to our business. I hope we all can come together and have conversations to help build up ALL women in our community.”
At Monday’s Ochodnicky denied that her political leanings infused Downtown Hound at all, and noted that she was a woman employing multiple other women — something the Fair Mavens would ostensibly be supportive of/
“Ironically, I am a woman who owns a small business that employs six young women that are here with me tonight. I don’t know how boycotting a business is considered inclusive. My husband and I taught our kids about hard work and the American dream.” Ochodnicky said. “Never did I think I would have to teach my children about tyranny and hate like this in my small community. As a councilmember, each of you has taken an oath to our city, to serve the best interests of Owosso, our people and our small businesses. You won’t find a rainbow flag, a Trump flag, or a Biden flag in my business. You didn’t find a campaign flag or any sort of literature in my business either for my own personal campaign. I truly believe I want all people to feel inclusive and welcome inside my small business.”
“Downtown Hound doesn’t run on political views at all,” agreed one of Ochodnicky’s daughters. “Everybody that works there, we work there as a team. Several of us have different political views and none of us are the same. We don’t treat clients differently for their political views, so I feel like judging a business on the owner’s political views is extremely not right. I want to say immature, but that’s just me. It’s very hurtful when people downgrade or boycott the business due to one person’s political view. I think that’s not okay.”
Speaking after the meeting, Olson said she encourages concerned people to contact her outside of city council meetings to discuss the matter.
“There’s probably some people I should reach out to that have some deeply hurt feelings about a group I belong to, and the conversations we have amongst ourselves about which businesses we do or don’t feel like are showing up for the community in a way that we love. … I definitely think more conversations should be had; if they’d like to contact me, that’d be super instead of bringing it to a city council meeting. I feel the more appropriate place would’ve been to reach out to me personally,” she said.
Olson said the group never intended to specifically boycott Downtown Hound and noted that she herself was not responsible for the post that had so aggrieved Ochodnicky. She said the Fair Mavens group is “just one to chat,” without punitive measures or calls to boycott businesses, yet didn’t flinch from the notion that consumers might elect not to support certain businesses for political or other reasons.
“I think people are entitled to … make a decision about how they vote with their dollars,” Olson said. “I believe the First Amendment is a very protected right and the notion that we should be censured into not discussing amongst ourselves which businesses are in alignment with our core beliefs, I think is not a very solid argument.”
Olson said The Fair Mavens meets on the third Thursdays of every month at her “A Woman’s Work Shop” business and that meetings are open to the public.
Councilmember Fear, who wasn’t in attendance on Monday, acknowledged she is a part of the Fair Mavens, but said she has never engaged in a boycott of any business, including Downtown Hound, where is a regular customer.
“I’m a little surprised Shelly (Ochodnicky) would suggest that I would be participate in a boycott, given that I take my dogs to Downtown Hound every eight weeks,” she said.
As a council member, perhaps Ms. Ochodnicky should focus on working for the citizens of the county, rather than using her public position to air petty junior high school grievances. This does not show Ms. Ochodnicky in a very flattering light, at all. She is wrong to use a council meeting to vent her displeasure over a customer/customers choosing to not patronize her business. As a paying customer, one can choose to find a different provider of services for whatever reasons. One's words and actions can have an unintended result, which is why a customer has chosen to leave. Ms. Ochodnicky chose to behave in a petty, childish manner by bringing this to a council meeting. This isn't junior high school, or a soap opera. DO BETTER as a council member, Ms. Ochodniky.
