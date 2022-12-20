Local business alleges bottom line harmed by boycott originating from group featuring two Owosso City Council members

A sign advertising Downtown Hound sits outside the grooming business' premises today.

 Argus-Press Photo/Aaron Bodus

OWOSSO — Regular items of business at Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting included a New Year’s Eve fireworks permit request from Owosso Main Street (unanimously approved) and an amendment to the city’s personnel policy manual regarding workplace safety. Additionally, there were a number of reports read into the record, including the November 2022 police and fire reports prepared by Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart.

But, as has been the case since the council began its latest term following November’s elections, these quotidian affairs took something of a backseat to ongoing agitation surrounding the politicial views of certain council members.

Mother Hen

As a council member, perhaps Ms. Ochodnicky should focus on working for the citizens of the county, rather than using her public position to air petty junior high school grievances. This does not show Ms. Ochodnicky in a very flattering light, at all. She is wrong to use a council meeting to vent her displeasure over a customer/customers choosing to not patronize her business. As a paying customer, one can choose to find a different provider of services for whatever reasons. One's words and actions can have an unintended result, which is why a customer has chosen to leave. Ms. Ochodnicky chose to behave in a petty, childish manner by bringing this to a council meeting. This isn't junior high school, or a soap opera. DO BETTER as a council member, Ms. Ochodniky.

