Updated: August 8, 2023 @ 2:18 pm
Champion Showmanship
First place: Leona Gross from
Doggie Diggers
Second place: Missy Flores from
Clever Dogs
Third place: Sage Cole from
Doggie Diggers
Open Showmanship
First place: Arthur Cole from
Doggie Diggers
Second place: Dustin Cohoon from Doggie Diggers
Third place: Malachi Sims from Doggie Diggers
Novice Showmanship 1
First place: Gavin Cohoon from
Doggie Diggers
Second place: Warren Mayhew from
Doggie Diggers
Novice Showmanship 2
First place: Shianna Underwood from
Doggie Diggers
Second place: Ella Curnutt from Doggie Diggers
Third place: Lily Sandlin from Clever Dogs
Junior Showman
Grand Champion: Arthur Cole
Reserve Champion: Gavin Cohoon
Senior Showman
Grand Champion: Leona Gross
Reserve Champion: Missy Flores
High In Trial
Leona Gross
Obedience
Pre Novice
Grand Champion: Dustin Cohoon from Doggie Diggers
Reserve Champion: Kyler Leader from Doggie Diggers
Pre Novice A
First place: Ada Wenzlick from
Clever Dogs
Second place: Warren Mayhew from
Doggie Diggers
Pre Novice B-1
First place: Dustin Cohoon from Doggie Diggers
Second place: Shianna Underwood from from Doggie Diggers
Third place: Gavin Cohoon from Doggie Diggers
Pre Novice B-2
First place: Kyler Leader from Clever Dogs
Second place: Joseph Edington from
Clever Dogs
Third place: Ella Curnutt from
Doggie Diggers
Beginning Novice
Grand Champion: Leona Gross from
Doggie Diggers
Reserve Champion: Missy Flores from Clever Dogs
Beginning Novice B
First place: Leona Gross from
Doggie Diggers
Second place: Missy Flores from
Clever Dogs
Third place: Sage Cole from Doggie Diggers
Novice and Above
Grand Champion: Veronica Gross
Reserve Champion: Malachi Sims
Novice A
First place: Missy Flores
Novice B
First place: Veronica Gross
Second place: Malachi Sims
