Competing motions filed in suit against Durand administrators for barring elementary student from wearing hat depicting AR-15

FLINT — A lawsuit filed on behalf of a Durand elementary student claiming her constitutional rights were violated when Robert Kerr Elementary School administrators told her she couldn’t wear a hat displaying an AR-15 rifle is slowly moving its way through federal court, with attorneys for both parties filing motions in the past week.
On Monday, attorneys for the defense filed a motion for summary judgment, seeking to have the case thrown out. On Wednesday, attorneys moved that the request for judgement be stricken as “untimely.”
The suit was originally filed May 9, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan, with “C.S. by her Next Friend (father) Adam Stroub” listed as the plaintiff and Durand Area Schools Superintendent Craig McCrumb, Robert Kerr Prinicipal Amy Leffel and Michael Papanek, the school’s “On Track” academic and behavioral support coach listed “individually and in (their) official capacity” as defendants.
It seeks a declaration that Stroub’s daughter’s wearing of the AR-15 hat — which also bears the legend “COME AND TAKE IT” — is constitutionally-protected speech, as well as injunctions against her speech being similarly inhibited in the future, plus damages.
Discovery and depositions in the case have already been conducted, with Stroub, his fiancee, his daughter, McCrumb, Leffel and Papenek being deposed, according to court documents.
Stroub’s daughter was wearing the offending hat for a “Hat Day” event at Robert Kerr on Feb. 17, 2022.
Papanek and Leffel each called Stroub about the hat, with Papanek stating that the hat was against Durand Area Schools’ dress code and asking if Stroub could bring his daughter a different hat, and Leffel reiterating that the hat could not be worn.
In Papanek’s deposition, he stated that, Stroub told him “no one better lay a hand on (his daughter’s) hat, something to that effect,” before hanging up. Papanek then said he told Stroub’s daughter to put her hat in her locker, which she did.
Later, Leffel sent Stroub an email which stated that, while “I respectfully appreciate your individual rights as a citizen, however, those do not supersede school rules. … The hat in question had a picture of an AR type weapon on the front of it. Weapons of any kind are not appropriate for students to wear in a school setting.”
The Durand Area Schools dress code states that: “Anything printed on clothing must not be offensive in any way.”
Furthermore, “building principal/staff has the right to decide what is offensive, but some examples are: words/slogans that advertise illegal substances, words/slogans that are racially or religiously offensive, violence themes, vulgar or sexual innuendo, etc.”
Stroub’s lawsuit claims that “By not providing Plaintiff with objective criteria for knowing what clothing is prohibited, Defendants are denying Plaintiff due process.”
Stroub is represented by John Monroe, a Dawsonville, Ga.-based lawyer with a reputation for gun rights litigation. He is the vice president of GA2A, a Georgia Second Amendment advocacy group.
Daniel Lobello of the Saginaw firm O’Neill, Wallace and Doyle is listed as counsel for the defense.
No further proceedings are yet scheduled, and the case was recently pushed back to allow more time for discovery and potential further depositions.
