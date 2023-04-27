Competing motions filed in suit against Durand administrators for barring elementary student from wearing hat depicting AR-15

This exhibit photo shows the hat Robert Kerr Elementary administrators prohibited a student from wearing Feb. 17, 2022.

 U.S. District Court

FLINT — A lawsuit filed on behalf of a Durand elementary student claiming her constitutional rights were violated when Robert Kerr Elementary School administrators told her she couldn’t wear a hat displaying an AR-15 rifle is slowly moving its way through federal court, with attorneys for both parties filing motions in the past week.

On Monday, attorneys for the defense filed a motion for summary judgment, seeking to have the case thrown out. On Wednesday, attorneys moved that the request for judgement be stricken as “untimely.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.