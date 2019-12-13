Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
SHIAWASSEE-OWOSSO KIWANIS FLAGS OVER SHIAWASSEE PROJECT is launching to benefit an all-inclusive playground, a $110,000 addition to Owosso’s Bentley Park. A $40 annual donation will include a U.S. flag along with installation and removal for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day/ Sept. 11 and Veterans Day. Donate soon and Kiwanis will include Veterans Day 2019 at no cost. The playground addition is for those that otherwise cannot play on traditional equipment and non-protective surfaces. Call Doug Edwards (989) 277-7214, Bob Hardy (989) 277-5173, Ed Hildebrant (517) 525-1651 or Brent Singer (989) 436-1075.
ST. PHILIP LUTHERAN CHURCH, 219 W. Oliver St. in Owosso, is hosting a Christmas cookie and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 .m. Saturday. Cookies are $4 per dozen. There will be springerlies and other cookies, candies, breads, and treats. Proceeds benefit the church.
THE OWOSSO TRINITY METHODIST CHURCH, 720 S. Shiawassee St., is hosting a Christmas cookie and jewelry sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
HOLIDAY COOKIES, CANDIES AND OTHER GOODIES are available at the First United Methodist Church of Durand, 10016 E. Newburg Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14. Items are $7 per pound.
A CHILI AND CORNBREAD supper is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Owosso VFW Post 9455, 519 S. Chipman St., to benefit Traci Settlemyre and family. She is fighting brain cancer. The cost is $10 per person with children 10 and younger free. There will be Bingo, a silent auction, raffles, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, a bake sale and face painting. To donate, or volunteer, call Kathi at (989) 413-3817 or email krowell@outlook.com.
ST. JOHN’S is conducting a Christmas sock drive now through Tuesday. Socks, gloves and other clothing will be collected and then distributed at the annual Christmas party from noon to 3 p.m. at the church. The church also is seeking cookies, new or used books, puzzle and other gift items. For more information, email Lisa Cooper at ldeddencooper@gmail.com.
