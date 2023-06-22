OWOSSO — The flashing lights of emergency vehicles could be seen in front of Bryant Elementary School Wednesday evening, but there was no real cause for alarm.
Owosso firefighters and their rigs were present to help lend color to the latest “Books at Bryant” giveaway.
Books at Bryant has been around since 2017. The program provides kids ages 13 and under the opportunity to stimulate their minds with a free book each week during the summer (thanks to a partnership with Baker College), and to stimulate their taste buds with free ice cream (or rather, frozen custard) courtesy of Culver’s.
At Wednesday’s event, kids and their families had the opportunity for photo ops from the front seats of two firetrucks — courtesy of the Owosso Fire Department and the Owosso Township Fire Department — and an official City of Owosso snowplow vehicle dubbed the “Blizzard Wizard.”
Owosso Fire Department Lieutenant Matt Harvey, one of the firefighters present, said that, as a father with a daughter in school he understands the importance of keeping kids reading over the summer.
“I think it’s a good idea to keep kids active and keeping their minds going. That way they don’t lose information over the summer,” Harvey said. “A couple of months where they don’t do anything can be detrimental for some kids. My own daughter sometimes loses that information over the summer time.”
Books at Bryant is being coordinated this summer by Dana Shepard, a paraeducator with two previous years of serving the OPS district. The program started June 7, with giveaways each Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 16, with no meeting the week of July 4.
“For kids, we like to give them every opportunity to get some reading and learning in over the summer so that they are not losing skills, and we make it a family event, so everybody can come and give the kids ice cream so it’ll help bring them in,” Shepard said.
Shepard said the program consistently receives positive feedback.
“They love it. They love it. It gives them a chance to give their kid something free to do, where sometimes things are expensive,” she said.
Wednesday’s giveaway won’t be the only one with added thematic attractions.
Per Shepard, next week is sports week. Several high school teams will be on hand to play games and read with the kids.
Shepard said firefighters visited Books at Bryant last year, but this year’s version saw a bigger turnout. Harvey said the vehicles were a success with the kids.
“Kids always love to look at the firetrucks, jump inside there and see what it’s all about… see the lights flashing and things like that. It’s always good to interact with the public,” Harvey said.
