Police seek help to find shooting suspect

FLINT — Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a man believed to be responsible for a Dec. 18 shooting inside the Rainbow Bar in Owosso.
Christopher Bryant Stubbs, 29, allegedly pulled out a pistol following an argument at about 1 a.m. Dec. 18. He fired several shots into the bar from the rear entrance, striking one individual in the leg.
Emergency personnel transported the victim to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where they were in serious condition.
Stubbs is currently being sought on a felony warrant for assault with intent to murder.
Stubbs is considered armed and dangerous, and if spotted by citizens should not be approached. He is believed to be in the Flint area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-422-5245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.