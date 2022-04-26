LANSING — State Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth announced Monday that office hours have been scheduled for the 32nd Senate District from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Swan Creek Township office, 11415 Lakefield Road in St. Charles.
The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.
For more information or to contact Horn, visit senatorkenhorn.com, or call (517) 373-1760.
