2023 Friends of the Shiawassee River cleanup running July 22-29

CORUNNA — The Friends of the Shiawassee River’s 28th annual river cleanup is right around the corner.
The week-long event is running from Saturday July 22 through Saturday July 29.
Last year, nearly 200 people participated in the cleanup.
Per a press release, “the Friends hope to increase participation and sections of the river cleaned to make the biggest possible impact.”
Each year, volunteers clean in and along a 60-mile span of the Shiawasse River the river, bot on foot and in boats. The cleanup covers three counties.
Volunteers are able to select their group, date, time and section of the river they would like to clean. Prospective volunteers are encouraged to register now through the Friends’ website shiawasseeriver.org.
Last year’s cleanup effort removed 20 cubic yards of refuse from the river — including dozens of tires.
“Removing garbage pollution benefits not only the aquatic and terrestrial wildlife that rely on the river, but also improves the safety and aesthetic qualities of the river for recreationalists,” states the Friends’ press release.
A Shiawassee County Health Department tire collection is taking place in conjunction with the Friends’ river cleanup.
The collection will take place on July 29, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Shiawassee County Road Commission building at 701 W. Corunna Ave., Corunna.
Cleanup participants who retrieve tires from the river will receive information on how they can recycle the tires free of charge. Nonparticipants can recycle regular auto tires for $2 (without rims) or $3 (with rims). The fee to recycle semi tires is for $5 without rims or $10 with rims.
River cleanup participants are urged to email photos of their cleanup activities to info@shiawasseeriver.org or send them to the Friends via Facebook Messenger.
The Friends are thankful to their 2023 River Cleanup Event Sponsors. This project has been funded in part through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Nonpoint Source Program with additional event sponsorship provided by High Life Farms. In-kind sponsorship is provided by Waste Management and the Shiawassee County Health Department. Helping Hands sponsorship is provided by Chesaning Area Conservation Club, J&S Tire and Service, Saginaw County Parks and Recreation Commission, Village of Chesaning, and VMD & Associates. Additional support is provided by Chesaning Township and St. Peter Parish of Chesaning.
