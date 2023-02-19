OVID — The Ovid Police Department is getting a significant investment in necessary equipment as the result of an agreement by city council members at their Feb. 13 meeting.

For an out-of-pocket investment of just over $30,000, the department will be receiving four Taser units and four body cameras. The council also agreed to hire The Rossow Group of Port Huron to conduct a departmental audit.

