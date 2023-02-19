OVID — The Ovid Police Department is getting a significant investment in necessary equipment as the result of an agreement by city council members at their Feb. 13 meeting.
For an out-of-pocket investment of just over $30,000, the department will be receiving four Taser units and four body cameras. The council also agreed to hire The Rossow Group of Port Huron to conduct a departmental audit.
Chief Lisa Rousseau said she has already applied for and received a $5,000 grant toward the cost of the Taser units, and is hopeful that a grant application that would cover $2,500 of the cost of each body camera be approved.
Rousseau said the department currently shares one working Taser among four officers. Additionally, this will be the first time the department has had body cameras.
The department won’t need to upgrade its computer system to handle the body camera footage, Rousseau said, as the footage will be uploaded to a cloud storage account. The system includes 500 gigabytes of space, and additional storage may be purchased as needed. Again, Rousseau said she has already applied for a grant to defray that expense.
The body cameras will run for the duration of a stop or encounter, Rousseau said, and recordings are kept for varying lengths of time depending on the seriousness of the offense.
Body cameras may also be used for interviews, Rousseau said.
She describes this as an improvement over the current interview procedure which has often required officers to travel to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department in St. Johns.
Rousseau said she is looking into whether Ovid could share in a $6 million pot of money available to rural departments for anything from training to hiring additional staff to manage technology.
The Rossow Group specializes in assisting agencies with a variety of tasks. In Ovid’s case, Rousseau said their focus will be on organizational management and structure, which they do with many departments to bring them to current industry standards.
The firm also handles records management and Freedom of Information Act protocols.
