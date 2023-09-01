NEW LOTHROP — The New Lothrop school board is expected to choose the district’s next superintendent next week.
The board will conduct second interviews with two finalists for the position — Ashley McCann-Markham and Dr. Heather Thompson-Luznak — at a special meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
McCann-Markham and Thompson-Luznak emerged as finalists from among a field of six interviewees chosen from 16 applicants. Board members selected the two finalists following two days of interviews held earlier this week.
Wednesday’s final interviews will be held beginning at 5 p.m. in the high school library, 9285 Easton Road, New Lothrop, with McCann-Markham scheduled to go first.
A meet-and-greet with the candidates is planned from 3 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend, and feedback forms will be available for submission to the board.
McCann-Markham has been the Peck Junior/Senior High School principal since August 2021. She came to Peck from Davison, where she spent five years as a special education teacher.
McCann-Markham earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in special education and teaching from Spring Arbor University in 2007, and added a master’s degree from Marygrove College in elementary education and teaching in 2009.
She also holds a Ed.S. in educational leadership and administration from the University of Michigan, which she received in 2011.
Thompson-Luznak has been principal of Harrison Park Academy, part of the Grand Rapids Public School District, since 2019.
She holds bachelor’s degrees from the University of Michigan in behavioral psychology (2000) and clinical psychology from Ashford University (2004); a master’s degree from Capella University in educational leadership (2009); Ed.S from Capella University in curriculum and instruction (2012); and a Ph.D. from Capella University in curriculum and instruction with a focus on PreK-12 learning (2015).
Ashford University is now called University of Arizona Global Campus.
Michigan Association of School Boards consultant Greg Sieszputowski, who has been working with the New Lothrop board on the superintendent search, said trustees intend to make a decision shortly after Wednesday’s interviews.
The salary range for the position, per the original job posting, is between $115,000 and $135,000 annually.
Former New Lothrop superintendent Anthony Berthiaume, who had been with the district since 2014, left in late May after accepting the superintendent’s job in St. Johns.
