OWOSSO CHARTER TWP. — DeVries Nature Conservancy is taking reservations for its Color Tour Wagon Ride Oct. 15.
Guests can reserve a private wagon ride around our grounds for $125. Reservations include a 40-minute, horse-drawn wagon ride, donuts and cider for up to 12 people.
“This event is perfect for those who would like to avoid the crowds of our Fall Festival (scheduled for Oct. 22) and enjoy a more intimate experience with their friends, family, or coworker,” Devries said in a press release.
To see what times are still available, call (989) 723-3365. Payment is due at the time of reservation.
DeVries is located 5 miles north of Owosso at 2635 N. M-52.
