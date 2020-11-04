SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Republican Brian BeGole easily defeated Democratic challenger Joe Ibarra for the second time Tuesday to secure his second term as Shiawassee County sheriff.
BeGole earned 23,875 votes (62.3 percent) while Ibarra, a reserve officer with the Owosso Public Safety Department, received 14,354 votes (37.5 percent).
“I would like to thank the voters of Shiawassee County for giving the opportunity to serve them for another four years,” BeGole said in a statement. “There is still a lot to be done to continue the improvement of services offered by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office … Whether certain individuals supported my campaign or not I will still remain accessible to them along with all citizens of the county.”
BeGole, the son of former 66th District Court Judge George BeGole, has 30 years of law enforcement experience, including 24 years in the sheriff’s office, where he served as a deputy before being elected county sheriff in 2016.
BeGole defeated Ibarra in the 2016 general election 23,077 to 10,194.
Prosecutor
Republican Scott Koerner beat Democratic challenger Robert Hinojosa Tuesday to earn a full term as Shiawassee County prosecutor.
Koerner received 23,828 votes (63.8 percent) Tuesday to Hinojosa’s 13,381 votes (35.8 percent).
Koerner, of Laingsburg, was appointed by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to finish the term of former Prosecutor Deana Finnegan, who retired in March. He has been with the prosecutor’s office since May 2018.
Treasurer
Republican Julie Sorenson topped Democratic challenger Yvette Pickler by more than 8,000 votes Tuesday to secure her first full term as Shiawassee County treasurer.
Sorenson received 22,546 votes (60.7 percent) while Pickler received 14,500 votes (39 percent).
Sorenson served as the Rush Township treasurer from 2004 to 2017, when she was hired as Shiawassee County Chief deputy treasurer. She was appointed county treasurer in October 2019 to finish the term of former treasurer Thomas Dwyer, who resigned.
Clerk
Republican Caroline Wilson secured her second term as Shiawassee County clerk Tuesday, receiving 28,712 votes while running unopposed. She previously defeated former clerk Lori Braid in the 2016 primary election and was unopposed in the 2016 general election.
Before taking over as clerk, Wilson worked for 21 years with the Shiawassee County Friend of the Court, the last nine as office manager.
Drain Commissioner
Democrat Tony Newman ran unopposed in Tuesday’s general election, receiving 22,467 votes en route to securing his fourth term as Shiawassee County’s drain commissioner.
Prior to serving as commissioner, Newman was a Hazelton Township trustee, and worked for the Shiawassee County Road Commission for 10 years.
Road Commissioner
John Michalec, a Democrat, won reelection as Shiawassee County road commissioner Tuesday, receiving 22,287 votes while running unopposed.
A Caledonia Township resident, Michalec is a graduate of Owosso High School, spent three years in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and also attended Baker College of Owosso.
Michalec worked more than 14 years at the Shiawassee County Road Commission in various positions, including laborer, highway (trunkline) maintenance worker, district truck driver and sign shop worker.
Surveyor
William Wascher ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election, receiving 27,699 votes to retain his position as Shiawassee County’s surveyor.
Wascher, a Republican from Owosso, was first elected in 2012 and won reelection in 2016 without opposition.
Register of Deeds
Republican Lori Kimble secured her fifth term as Shiawassee County’s register of deeds Tuesday, receiving 28,677 votes while running unopposed.
Kimble was first elected to the position in 2004.
She previously worked for the Shiawassee County Friend of the Court and the circuit court clerk, with 36 years of experience.
