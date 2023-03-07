City of Owosso votes to ease interest burden on special assessment payments

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council delivered money-saving news to residents at Monday’s meeting, passing an amendment to the city’s ordinance regarding special assessments — charges to residents not based on the annual value of their home, payed out over a period of years — which will reduce the interest rate on required annual payments from 6% to 3%.
City Manager Nathan Henne clarified that the measure would affect both future special assessments levied by the council and future payments on existing special assessments starting in September. He said the measure would take effect in September, as the city’s assessment rolls run from September to August.
Councilmember Emily Olson called the measure “amazing.”
“Anytime we can pass savings onto residents, I think it’s the greatest thing ever,” she said. “Three percent is much better than 6%. Good job; thanks for crunching the numbers.”
City Finance Director Brad Barrett stated in a Feb. 14 memorandum addressed to the council that a 6% interest rate was high compared to interest rates the city itself pays in various government financing programs, such as funding at 2.125% on a 30-year loan from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) Drinking/Clean Water State Revolving Fund or a 3.75% market rate from the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.
“A special assessment installment interest rate at 3% would be somewhat in the middle of financing rates available to the city and provide relief to residents,” the memo states.
Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. was fully on board with the amendment.
“As Councilwoman Olson said, I think it’s a huge deal. We’re trying to reduce the burden of the special assessments on the roads. Right now, our borrowing rate for the city averages right around that, so we thought it would be fair to offer that as well,” he said.
The council has approved several special assessment rolls (a property tax not based on the taxable value of one’s home) at previous 2023 meetings, drawing mixed reactions from residents. Special assessments allow the city to offload a portion of the cost for the public improvements onto individual property owners for the benefits the property receives. Henne said at a prior meeting that his knowledge is that the City of Owosso has used special assessments dating back to at least 1911.
The vote to amend the ordinance was unanimous, but council was barely able to hold a quorum on the issue.
After a brief consultation with attorney Scott Gould, Councilmembers Nicholas Pidek and Daniel Law recused themselves after announcing they had outstanding special assessment payments that would be affected by the change. Additionally, Mayor Pro Tem Susan Osika was absent, leaving the bare minimum of four council members needed for the vote.
