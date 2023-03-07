City of Owosso votes to ease interest burden on special assessment payments

Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. (right) announces the adjournment of Monday's Owosso City Council meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council delivered money-saving news to residents at Monday’s meeting, passing an amendment to the city’s ordinance regarding special assessments — charges to residents not based on the annual value of their home, payed out over a period of years — which will reduce the interest rate on required annual payments from 6% to 3%.

City Manager Nathan Henne clarified that the measure would affect both future special assessments levied by the council and future payments on existing special assessments starting in September. He said the measure would take effect in September, as the city’s assessment rolls run from September to August.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.