PERRY — Perry Public School District residents won’t have to wonder what life is like without Catherine Hahn on the board of education. The 84-year-old seeking her seventh full term in office was the top vote-getter in a three-way race for two seats, per preliminary Shiawassee and Ingham county election results.
Hahn received 2,063 votes in total — 1,922 in Shiawassee County and 139 in Ingham County. She will be joined on the board by second-place finisher Will Willson, who tallied 1,716, with 1,608 coming from Shiawassee County and 128 from Ingham.
Hahn, who put six children through PPS, characterized her tenure on the school board as a labor of love.
“It’s something I enjoy doing,” she told the Argus-Press in October. She also said she supports Superintendent Lori Haven, hired in 2019, to the hilt.
Willson, 44, has a daughter in third grade and a young son. He has an agricultural background, managing a “fairly large” farm and having served on the Shiawasee County Farm Bureau Board.
One thing he hopes to achieve while on the board is a revitalizaion of the districts skilled trades program “I would like to see more vocational programs brought back, such as auto shop and Career Technical Education,” he said.
Shane VanCise came in third in the running, garnering 1,315 votes.
