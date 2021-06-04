Facility steps up exercise options

CALEDONIA TWP. — Residents at The Meadows assisted living facility now have an extra incentive to get outdoors.
A quarter-mile asphalt walking path was installed around the facility Wednesday, with the addition of landscaping and an outdoor pavilion expected in the coming weeks. The entire project is being funded by the Memorial Healthcare Foundation.
“The Foundation loves supporting projects that can make a difference in a patient or resident’s life,” executive director Brigitte Gurden said. “This renovation was very needed, including the walking path. It was obvious during the pandemic that these residents did not have adequate space outside such as a walking path, a large gathering spot for themselves or with their families to visit. We are just thrilled to be able to enhance The Meadows space.”
The need for additional outdoor exercise and gathering space at the 47-room assisted living facility came to light during the multitude of coronavirus-related lockdowns instituted throughout the past year. Restrictions oftentimes barred families from visiting with residents indoors, an environment believed to be more conducive to virus spread.
“When it’s all said and done, it’s going to really be an amazing addition and really a great enhancement for the quality of life for our residents here,” Meadows Director Carol Wirgau said of the upgrades.
With the pavilion, residents and their families will have a comfortable space to gather in open air. The walking path, which forms a loop around the facility, will provide residents a more enjoyable alternative to simply walking in the existing parking lot.
A “path points” reward system, offering prizes to residents who achieve particular walking milestones on the path, is already under consideration, according to Wirgau.
“We’re kind of playing with some ideas to get them oustide and keep them moving and keep them healthy,” she said.
Landscaping and pavilion construction is expected to be complete within a month, according to Wirgau. She expressed thanks to the foundation and Memorial Healthcare as a whole for their unwavering support.
“Being owned by a hospital is amazing for the residents,” Wirgau said. “It’s another layer of support and care and quality management that you don’t get at a normal assisted living (facility).
“It’s an amazing operation to be the director of just because I know that when I have questions or need support or need clarification, there’s a ton of experts behind me.”
According to the hospital, since the Foundation’s creation in 1991, more than 7,700 individuals and organizations have contributed more than $16 million for the people of the Shiawassee County region.
Through gifts, endowments and special events, the foundation supports community initiative programs and Memorial Healthcare programs and projects in: construction, renovations of facilities, purchase of medical equipment, employee education, community health education, and special programs/projects.
