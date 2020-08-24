CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office hasn’t missed a beat, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and every function of the office with the exception of jury trials, has continued unabated.
Scott Koerner, who was appointed by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to finish the term of former prosecutor Deana Finnegan, wants the community to know the prosecutor’s office is still hard at work to pursue justice, especially criminal sexual conduct and drug-related cases and holding Drug Court.
“We’re still business as usual in district court,” Koerner said, and noted district and circuit court streaming Zoom hearings have continued. “We’re doing sentencings, PPO hearings, we’ve been busy. We’re trying to move things along because there’s a backlog.”
Koerner, who worked as a defense attorney before starting with the prosecutor’s office, believes he can see both sides of any case.
“I know how to properly investigate a case,” Koerner said. “I’ve protected rights as a defense attorney. I’ve tried many cases. I have over 20 years of litigation in trials, both civil and criminal. So that’s given me a unique perspective on evaluating and charging cases.”
He wants the community to know the prosecutor’s office will continue to be aggressive on CSC and drug-related cases.
“We are vigilant,” Koerner said. “We are passionate about trying those cases. I’m going to continue to fight for victims and young children.”
Koerner noted that chief assistant prosescutor Adam Masserang has an excellent record in litigation, and had won the last jury trial — prior to the beginning of the pandemic.
There is another crisis, Masserang said — the methamphetamine kind — in Shiawassee County.
“Some of the more enterprising drug dealers have taken to importing fake meth,” Masserang said. “Other substances that physically resemble meth, that they can purchase cheaply like epsom salts and sell back to addicts, as if they were meth.”
Koerner, who has worked with the county’s Drug Court since he started working with the prosecutor’s office, said the program has continued during the pandemic. He is pleased with the progress of the program’s participants, and believes “110 percent” the program helps the community.
“There’s been some challenges,” Koerner said. “We’ve kept vigilant and participated with Zoom. We’ve been conducting Drug Court the entire time. It never stopped. We have our meetings. People have been doing well. I think it’s a great program. The participants are vested. I’m amazed.”
Masserang added that three-plus years after the Drug Court program began, no graduate has re-offended or been charged with any drug offense.
Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, jury trials in Shiawassee County Circuit Court have been unable to proceed, but are scheduled to resume next month.
Plans are in place to resume in September — with jury selection slated to occur in Corunna’s McCurdy Park, in order to conduct court proceedings safely — but also provide any defendant their Constitutional right to a speedy trial. Exact details for the plans are expected to be released today.
Koerner wants the community to know his office may have been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, but has not stopped the criminal justice system in Shiawassee County.
“I’ve been working since day one of COVID,” Koerner said. “I think we’ve done well under it.”
