By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
“I just go by feel,” he said Thursday, one day after the first ears of bi-color corn hit the stand.
Krhovsky is one of several local farmers offering up freshly harvested golden grain this week.
This year’s crop is a little uneven, he said, because of drier than normal conditions the region was subject to earlier in the year.
“Two months of drought put us a day or two behind.”
Apparently the delay has been keenly felt by area corn consumers
Krhovsky’s Big SKY Farmstand, at 5801 Shipman Road, has hardly been able to keep the sweet stuff on its shelves.
The family could have had sweet corn for sale a little earlier, but they weren’t going to skimp on quality.
“We were hoping it would be ready last week,” John’s wife, Samantha, said Thursday.
“But it wasn’t ready, and we had to wait. It wasn’t up to our standards.”
John Krhovsky hand-picks his corn three to four times daily, Samantha Krhovsky said. He walks down each row of the eight acres of corn under cultivation and touches each ear, the better to decide.
The family farm is closing in on a century old, while the farmstand is in its eighth season. Right now — and depending on the time of day — the stand has everything from muskmelon (another name for cantaloupe) to jalapeno peppers.
But for as long as it will last, sweet corn is the star of the show.
The bi-color corn is far and away the most popular.
“It’s what people wait for,” Samantha Krhovsky said. Some customers even stock up, freezing corn for use over the winter.
Another local corn provider is Jesse James Cordray.
Cordray has a stand at Ovid Outdoor Power, 9055 W. M-21, that is brimming with fresh-picked ears. The first-year grower said he has five acres of bi-color sweet corn under cultivation in the tiny Gratiot County hamlet of Bannister.
Cordray’s production was also hampered by Mid-Michigan’s early summer dry spell.
“It’s been challenging with the drought in the beginning of the growing season,” Cordray said in an email.
“Without the rain or irrigation, the ears are not as big this season, but as we move through the later planted stuff and we finally got rain the ears are getting better and more uniform.”
Cordray said corn has been a learning experience, one that’s made him eager for next year. He expects a yield of between 60,000 and 72,000 ears.
“I can’t wait to take what I’ve learned from this season and apply it going into next season. We’ve been very lucky actually to get a crop at all,” he said.
One thing he has learned is when the corn is ready for picking.
“The silk is dark brown and matted down to the husk, and the ears feel round and plump at the top,” Cordray said.
His family’s favorite way to eat it? Fresh from a dip in the air fryer for at least 30 seconds, then buttered and salted.
