OAKLEY — The village of Oakley transformed into something of a boom town over the weekend, receiving visitors in numbers well in excess of its Census-estimated population of 286.
No gold was discovered in them thar hills, nor was oil struck — though petroleum byproducts were referenced frequently — instead, people flocked to town for the 49th annual Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association Show, which ran Friday through Sunday.
Jane Unterbrink, a volunteer for the MMOGTA working admissions, said Friday’s festivities — when discounts were given to seniors and veterans — drew about 10,000 people and more than 15,000 people had purchased tickets by halfway through Saturday.
“People appreciate what everyone is doing and they enjoy the show,” Unterbrink said.
In addition to row-upon-row of antique farm equipment, the show featured competitions such as “cement pulls” — where participants had to haul cement blocks at least 12 feet in 30 seconds with their tractor — and partnered cross-cut sawing.
There were also numerous crafts and games for kids, as well as gang saw and drag saw, cider mill, shingle mill and veneer mill.
Of these demonstrations, the ones given at the cider mill definitely produced the tastiest results.
The showgrounds’ cider mill contains an antique press that MMOGTA cider mill board members James Hill and Chris Andrews said dates to about the 1890s. It was made in Syracuse, New York by the Boomer & Boschert Press Company.
Hill said the MMOGTA acquired the mill from Atwood Cidertorium near Laingsburg in 2016, and it is permanently located in a building on the showgrounds. Hill and Andrews, who are local residents that have been friends dating to their elementary school days, are tasked with its upkeep year-round.
“Me and Chris (Andrews) have made cider quite a while. I’ve made it my whole life,” Hill said.
Another feature of the show was a pig roast meal, courtesy of the Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie chapters of the FFA. The full menu included pulled pork, baked potatoes, baked beans, rolls and drinks.
Tracey Hoffman, adviser of the Ovid-Elsie FFA, said the collaboration is an “excellent” fundraiser for both chapters and great opportunity for the students to interact.
“A lot of our supporters that support both Chesaning FFA and Ovid-Elsie FFA are here, so it’s been a great move for us, and very, very successful for both of the groups as a fundraiser to support the kids,” Hoffman said.
Dominic Kline, who will be a senior at Ovid-Elsie High School, is one of the students who helped with the grilling and handing out of meals Saturday.
“It’s a lot of fun, it’s very stressful at times — we have a lot of rushes. But it’s fun working with (Chesaning FFA), they take a lot of stress off of our hands,” he said.
