Owosso boutique Aviator Jayne plays host to self-defense class

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew BartowKayla Nohel, left, a certified self-defense instructor, demonstrates a “swoop and scoop” technique during her self-defense class Saturday at Aviator Jayne in Owosso.

OWOSSO — Kayla Nohel, would likely make a fine Boy Scout. She certainly has internalized the organization’s motto of “be prepared.”

A certified instructor in self-defense and fitness, Nohel could be found on Saturday in the loft above the Aviator Jayne boutique at 110 W. Main St. in Owosso — which store-owner Mandy Pidek makes available for a variety of classes, workshops and private rentals — teaching a small group of women the ins and outs of fending off would-be attackers, which Nohel stresses can come from any angle.

