Owosso boutique Aviator Jayne plays host to self-defense class

OWOSSO — Kayla Nohel, would likely make a fine Boy Scout. She certainly has internalized the organization’s motto of “be prepared.”
A certified instructor in self-defense and fitness, Nohel could be found on Saturday in the loft above the Aviator Jayne boutique at 110 W. Main St. in Owosso — which store-owner Mandy Pidek makes available for a variety of classes, workshops and private rentals — teaching a small group of women the ins and outs of fending off would-be attackers, which Nohel stresses can come from any angle.
Saturday’s class didn’t get into the “hardcore” world of Krav Maga — an Israeli martial art derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, boxing, and wrestling — which learned six years ago, but self-defense basics can be life-saving, Nohel says.
“It’s really priceless, actually. You can’t put a price value on someone’s life,” she said. “It is imperative, especially in these times, that people know how to protect themselves and to get out of dangerous situations and not to panic, especially with human trafficking and shootings. It’s great to have the calmness piece and know what to do to keep yourself and others safe.”
Nohel, an Owosso resident, was certified in self-defense six years ago in Williamston, and has been teaching classes, mainly locally, for the past three years. She is friends with Pidek, thus the use of Aviator Jayne’s upstairs.
Nohel also teaches cardio classes at the boutique every Monday, but this was her first time leading a self-defense class there.
The crucial first lesson in self-defense, Nohel said Saturday, does not necessarily involve martial arts, but rather, an awareness of one’s surroundings.
“The biggest deception out there is the fact that people don’t realize it can happen (to them). Be aware it can happen at any time, when someone least expects it,” she said.
Nohel said equally important is not setting oneself up for failure, because attackers look for vulnerable-looking people. She advised the class to let other people know where they are at (especially at night), walk confidently — even when unsure of your location — and to not flash objects attractive to potential attackers, such as a cell phone.
All of the physical defense moves attendees learned — such as front kicks, palm strikes, elbow strikes and hammer fists — revolved around targeting sensitive areas on the attacker’s body, i.e.: the eyes, throat, groin, sternum and nose.
After Nohel demonstrated these moves, attendees practiced on one another.
Olivia Thurston, of Chesaning was one of Nohel’s pupils on Saturday. She says she about five years living in Grand Rapids, and her experience in the larger urban environment “urged” her to learn self-defense because “you hear more about attacks and human trafficking situations.” When she saw the event on Facebook, she signed up.
“It was very informative and was more of a workout than I anticipated,” Thurston said. I feel like I learned a lot and know I’m prepared with certain tools to be able to help defend myself in emergency situations.”
Thurston said her favorite technique she learned was what Nohel dubbed the “swoop and scoop,” a technique where one can lock an attacker’s arms and gain control of their head.
Nohel said control techniques can allow someone to quickly ward off an attacker. A prolonged encounter is never the goal.
“The only fight you win is the one you’re not in,” Nohel said. “Don’t get in a fight if you don’t have to, and if you do have to, try to strike hard and get out.”
Nohel said she typically teaches her self-defense class around twice a year, and said another session may be coming to Aviator Jayne later on.
