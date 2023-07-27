OWOSSO — An “all-you-can-eat” spaghetti dinner is being held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday to benefit a Corunna teen in need of a double lung transplant.
Gavin Graham, 13, was born with cystic fibrosis ‚ a progressive, fatal genetic disease that affects the lungs, digestive system and other organs.
CF causes thick, sticky mucus to build up in the lungs, which leads to life-threatening infections and ultimately, respiratory failure.
Saturday’s dinner, which includes salad and garlic bread, is $15 for those 13 and older, $8 for children 6 to 12 years and free for children 5 and younger.
The dinner will be held at the First Congregational Church of Owosso, 327 N. Washington St.
Funds raised will go toward a needed double lung transplant and associated expenses, including finding a place to live in St. Louis, Missouri for three to four months following the transplant.
For more information, look for Lungs for Gavin on Facebook.
