OAKLAND COUNTY — Felony charges against an Owosso man accused of attempting to meet up with what turned out to be a fictitious underage girl have been dismissed, with midemeanor charges being plead to instead, according to court records.
John Dingens entered a misdemeanor guilty plea for “engaging services for purpose of prostitution, lewdness or assignation, engaging services with person less than 18 years of age for purpose of prostitution, lewdness, or assignation,” and will likely receive a sentence of fines and probation.
Dingens was among three men arrested by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office during a sting operation in July 2022. The trio were unaware the underage girl they were arranging to meet was undercover law enforcement.
Dingens’ case has been adjourned numerous times after it was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. Court records indicate his plea occurred June 1, and that sentencing is set for 10 a.m. July 13.
Dingens hired defense attorney Shannon Smith, of Bloomfield Hills, who formerly represented Dr. Larry Nassar — the ex-Michigan State University and U.S. Olympic gymnastics doctor who was convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting young women and girls, currently serving a de-facto sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Dingens had no prior criminal convictions in Shiawassee or Oakland counties.
