OAKLAND COUNTY — Felony charges against an Owosso man accused of attempting to meet up with what turned out to be a fictitious underage girl have been dismissed, with midemeanor charges being plead to instead, according to court records.

John Dingens entered a misdemeanor guilty plea for “engaging services for purpose of prostitution, lewdness or assignation, engaging services with person less than 18 years of age for purpose of prostitution, lewdness, or assignation,” and will likely receive a sentence of fines and probation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.