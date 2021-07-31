OWOSSO — Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist Friday said the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners’ recent vote to award themselves and other elected officials large hazard pay bonuses was “unfortunate and problematic.”
Gilchrist visited Owosso Friday afternoon to take part in a small business panel discussion at The Armory.
“We have a process to help to deal with these (payments),” Gilchrist said. “We’re going to follow the process to see if that comes to the right conclusion. I’m really sad to see that’s something that happened. It really harms public trust in public officials and public institutions. But we have a process to make that right in Michigan, so we hope to do that.”
Gilchrist did not elaborate on what that process will look like.
The Shiawassee County Board came under fire following a July 15 meeting during which they approved, 6-0, a plan to pay COVID-19 hazard pay to county employees.
While nearly every county employee received some money, most were given $1,000 to $2,500 while six individuals received $25,000, and others received $12,500, $10,000 or $5,000. Some received nothing.
Area resident Nichole Ruggiero filed an Open Meetings Act lawsuit July 22 seeking to invalidate the decision.
On July 23, the board said it would repay bonuses for elected officials, which Prosecutor Scott Koerner announced were unconstitutional. Monday, Judge Mark Latchana, in Genesee County circuit court, issued an injunction ordering the county to recover all bonuses over $5,000 until a public discussion and vote could take place.
A special meeting of the county board is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Community Center in Corunna’s McCurdy Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.