Albion man receives nearly two years in prison for domestic violence

Bryant Angel, at lectern, attends his sentencing hearing Friday in 35th Circuit Court.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

CORUNNA — An Albion man was sentenced to almost two years in prison Friday for felony domestic violence by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.

Bryant Angel was sentenced to one year, 11 months and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 127 days served toward his sentence.

