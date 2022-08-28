Albion man receives nearly two years in prison for domestic violence

CORUNNA — An Albion man was sentenced to almost two years in prison Friday for felony domestic violence by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Bryant Angel was sentenced to one year, 11 months and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 127 days served toward his sentence.
He was charged in April after assaulting his ex-girlfriend and has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since his arrest.
Stewart imposed an “upward departure” in sentencing. Guidelines had been estimated at a maximum of 17 months, but Stewart gave Angel an additional six months after hearing a lengthy impact statement from the victim that detailed her struggles since the April attack. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of domestic violence.
“You had plenty of chances to reform with jail sentences,” Stewart said, pointing out Angel had two domestic violence convictions in 2018 and 2019, and a conviction for assault and battery earlier this year. “You told the police that dogs caused the injuries to (the victim).”
Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked Stewart to impose a prison term, noting Angel’s prior convictions for domestic violence.
“The cycle of domestic violence must be stopped,” Koerner said. “It’s had a lasting impact on (the victim), her children and her family.
Public defender Doug Corwin asked for a sentence within guidelines. He said the incident was alcohol-related and asked for substance abuse treatment as part of his client’s sentence.
Angel apologized to the victim before receiving his sentence.
“I’m sorry for what I did,” Angel said.
