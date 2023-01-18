OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council unanimously approved a special assessment roll (a property tax not based on the taxable value of one’s home) at Tuesday’s meeting, but support from members of the public was considerably more fractured.

The special assessment roll, No. 2023-04, is for the resurfacing of Center Street in Owosso between King and North streets. The roll, as prepared by the city assessor in the amount of $135,453.82, was passed with no changes at the Tuesday council meeting following a brief public hearing on the matter.

(1) comment

ravingdave

Nearly all of Owosso's streets that aren't state highways are in shambles. It's embarrassing, and in some cases, downright unsafe (especially for bicycles and motorcycles). This outdated method of special assessments seems very detrimental to street improvements overall. How about a five-year strategic plan whereby all residential properties are assessed $250 per year and all businesses are assessed $1,000 per year with the money earmarked to ONLY repairing and maintaining city streets? We can also blame Republicans in state government who have slashed local revenue sharing for years now, resulting in municipalities having next-to-nothing available to repair their streets and infrastructure except through property taxes and special assessments.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.