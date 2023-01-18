OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council unanimously approved a special assessment roll (a property tax not based on the taxable value of one’s home) at Tuesday’s meeting, but support from members of the public was considerably more fractured.
The special assessment roll, No. 2023-04, is for the resurfacing of Center Street in Owosso between King and North streets. The roll, as prepared by the city assessor in the amount of $135,453.82, was passed with no changes at the Tuesday council meeting following a brief public hearing on the matter.
In all, 41 residences are on the property roll and are charged “in accordance with the benefits to be derived by the parcel of land assessed.” That means, the more assessable feet impacted on a parcel of land, the more the residents of the property will have to pay; the rate is $28.15 per foot per residence. The most any residence will be assessed is $6,312.36.
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said assessable feet is calculated based on the width of the street, the thickness of the asphalt, curb and gutter repairs and driveway repairs, if needed.
Great Lakes Central Railroad will also be taxed, at $8,794.02. The railroad’s is the only commercial property affected, per Henne. Its property is assessed at a rate of $30.22 per foot.
Special Assessment Roll No. 2023-04 will be divided into 10 installments, the first is due and payable on Sept. 1 of this year. Subsequent installments are due on September 1 of each and every year thereafter, per information provided by council.
Payment of the amount of the special assessment may be made in full without interest or penalty by Nov. 1, 2023. After Sept. 1, the installments of the special assessment roll will bear interest at a yearly (per annum) rate of 6% and shall be paid on each installment due date.
Center Street is divided into six different sections, each rated on a scale from one to ten using Michigan’s statewide Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) rating. Henne said the street is “not in very great shape” — all of its sections rate below five on the scale, meaning they are considered “poor.”
Henne said the improvements will be based on a questionnaire sent to residents of Center Street during a previous resolution. Besides the resurfacing, improvements will include the widening of portions of Center Street.
Several residents addressed council during the public hearing in opposition to the assessment, including resident Paula Ray, who lives on Center Street.
“I’m going to be paying about $5,600 on my property, OK, and I have a problem with that. Not only is it the cash, it’s the inconvenience, and it seems like I have no say in it. Talking to people on the council from previous years, they said ‘There’s not much you can do about it because it’s just the way the city works. Well, that’s interesting. I don’t know if there’s any recourse I have,” she said.
Henne said his knowledge is that the City of Owosso has used special assessments dating back to at least 1911, allowing the municipal government to offload a portion of the cost for the public improvements onto individual property owners for the benefits the property receives.
Valeria Sawicki, another resident of Center Street, also took issue with the cost.
“I’ve lived here for seven years, and didn’t realize this was a city where you have to pay for your roads. I’ve never lived anywhere like that. … It makes (life) very difficult on a retirement income, so yeah, I’m complaining about the money. It’s huge,” she said. “I feel like there was no disclosure when I bought the house. Nothing was ever said about maintenance where I had to pay for my road to be fixed. It’s way too expensive and if I’d have known about it, I wouldn’t have moved here. Bottom line, it is creating a hardship.”
Special Assessment Roll No. 2023-04 will be placed on file in the office of Owosso City Clerk Amy Kirkland.
(1) comment
Nearly all of Owosso's streets that aren't state highways are in shambles. It's embarrassing, and in some cases, downright unsafe (especially for bicycles and motorcycles). This outdated method of special assessments seems very detrimental to street improvements overall. How about a five-year strategic plan whereby all residential properties are assessed $250 per year and all businesses are assessed $1,000 per year with the money earmarked to ONLY repairing and maintaining city streets? We can also blame Republicans in state government who have slashed local revenue sharing for years now, resulting in municipalities having next-to-nothing available to repair their streets and infrastructure except through property taxes and special assessments.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.