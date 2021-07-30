SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — As of this morning, an online, nonbinding petition had collected more than 600 signatures in four days calling for the removal or resignation of five Shiawassee County commissioners.
The change.org petition targets board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, Vice Chairman Brandon Marks, R-District 4, and commissioners Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, John Plowman, R-District 7, and Cindy Garber, R-District 6, claiming they conducted an illegal closed meeting July 15 and then voted 6-0 to “line their pockets” with federal COVID “hazard pay.”
“These commissioners need (to be) held accountable,” wrote Emily Thomas, a stay-at-home-mom from Perry who posted the petition on change.org Monday. “They have lost the public’s trust, do we really trust them to continue managing our taxpayers’ money properly?”
Commissioners Marlene Webster, R-District 1, and Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, were excluded from the demand, based on their objections to the meeting and to some of the bonus allocations, which included $25,000 for Root — more than two times his salary, Thomas noted. Most of the county’s frontline workers were given $1,000 to $2,500.
“Marlene Webster realized what happened when the money was deposited and blew the whistle, bless her heart!” Thomas wrote. “We want to keep Marlene Webster as well as Greg Brodeur (who did not attend the July 15 meeting and has called for Root’s resignation).”
Petition signers posted such comments as “It’s wrong…money should have gone to the front line workers first” and “They’re crooked and it’s time for change!! Dig em Out by the ROOT!!”
Unlike a recall petition, Thomas’ change.org campaign has no legal force or effect. Thomas said she chose change.org so she could collect signatures quickly, hoping to wake commissioners up to residents’ concerns about their conduct.
“I thought that showing them the large number of people who are upset might make them realize their constituents aren’t happy,” Thomas said. “This is not a small group, and I think it’s going to build.”
Thomas and 20 people from her circle of friends plan to attend a special board of commissioners meeting set for 5 p.m. at the community center in Corunna’s McCurdy Park.
“We’re going to make noise,” Thomas said.
Thomas said she has been unhappy about several of the commission’s actions in recent years, but awarding themselves COVID “hazard pay” was the final straw.
“There’s been so much shady stuff and no one’s ever listened. They say we’re all delusional,” Thomas said. “Now, with COVID, you have to wonder why they’re paying themselves so much and others so little.”
She said if Sunday’s special meeting doesn’t lead to a satisfactory resolution, she plans to start a recall petition — the legal process for removing elected officials — against the five commissioners.
As of this morning, the county clerk’s office said they had received no recall petitions.
On July 23, under pressure from constituents and after a county prosecutor determined the payments to elected officials were unconstitutional, the board of commissioners put out a press release saying they were returning the bonus money.
During a hearing Monday on a local resident’s lawsuit against the board claiming an Open Meetings Act violation and other wrongdoing, a Genesee County circuit court judge ordered any bonuses over $5,000 to be returned to the county until a public discussion and vote could take place.
