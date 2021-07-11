BENNINGTON TWP. — The Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club hosted its fifth annual tractor show Friday and Saturday at the Bennington Township Hall — and the event drew a crowd, with about 70 tractors displayed.
“We got about 70 tractors here today,” Club president Ron Gruesbeck said. “We started in 2016 and didn’t have the show the first year and, of course, we didn’t have one last year.”
In addition to the tractors, vendors were set up inside the township hall, and concessions were available for attendees.
“All makes and kinds (of tractors),” Gruesbeck said. “Some really pretty, some in their work clothes. We get a lot of different kinds of tractors.”
He added that many of the tractors’ owners grew up farming and got the vintage machines from their grandfathers.
“This is an annual thing that we do,” Gruesbeck said. “We just love getting together and talking with everybody. We pick on each other — because I like Olivers, and other guys like John Deere, and other guys like Farm-Alls. So we pick on each other a lot, but we get along well and have a good time.”
