OWOSSO — The first time Casey Lambert attended the Curwood Festival was in 2014. He hardly qualified as an Owossoan at that point, having just moved in. That year, he met Josh Dwyer in the festival’s beer tent.

Back in the beer tent, nine years later, Lambert was crowned Mr. Owosso with Dwyer — his campaign manager — by his side.

