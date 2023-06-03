OWOSSO — The first time Casey Lambert attended the Curwood Festival was in 2014. He hardly qualified as an Owossoan at that point, having just moved in. That year, he met Josh Dwyer in the festival’s beer tent.
Back in the beer tent, nine years later, Lambert was crowned Mr. Owosso with Dwyer — his campaign manager — by his side.
Lambert, originally from Holly, earned the coveted Mr. Owosso crown after raising over $27,000 for The ARC Mid-Michigan.
While Lambert out-fundraised fellow candidates Dallas Lintner and Gerry Alcorn, he said there are no losers in the pageant.
“The Mr. Owosso event every year is so important for many charities, so the only thing going through my head up there is everybody’s a winner,” Lambert said afterwards. “That doesn’t just go for Dallas (Lintner) and Gerry (Alcorn) and the people and programs that benefit from it, it goes to the whole community of Owosso.”
Lambert, a sometime DJ who has two weightlifting Guiness World Records to his name, raised funds through the sale of wrestling-themed t-shirts and admissions to activities throughout the community, including karaoke at The Korner Pub and wrestling shows at Owosso’s Capital Sports Fieldhouse.
Lambert attributed his fundraising efforts to friendships he’s made in the community, including Dwyer, the co-owner of Hi-Quality Glass, who is often affectionately referred to as “Daddy Glass.”
“He’s been one of my best friends I’ve ever had in my life,” Lambert said of Dwyer. “He and I were able to bring together quite a few gentleman in this community who focus very much on service-oriented things, so it’s not just my friendships with “Daddy Glass,” it’s my friendships with Nate McNamara, Tommy Loren, Les Jones that allow us to do things as a group. The only thing better than doing something for charity and great organizations is being able to do that with your friends.”
Lynn Kovalik, executive director of The ARC Mid-Michigan, was nearly bowled over by Lambert’s fundraising efforts.
She detailed how the money raised would go towards the organization’s mission of supporting people of all ages with developmental disabilities.
“We are ecstatic about Casey raising that (amount). This money is going to go towards buying a home in the community of Owosso to help the homeless population that are developmentally disabled, so we’re super excited about this,” Kovalik said. “It’s awesome what Lambert did for the organization, and it promotes The ARC, because people don’t realize we’ve been here since 1956, and it’s great to bring awareness towards what we do for people with developmental disabilities.”
Dwyer noted that $28,000 is anything but small potatoes for The ARC.
“For the ARC, it’s really amazing what we did, and especially with a time right now when everybody’s thinking we’re going into a recession and you don’t know how much money people are willing to give,” Dwyer said. “We pulled out just under $28,000 for an organization that gets zero federal funding, zero state funding, only grants and fundraising. It’s really impressive, and we’re very proud of what we’ve done, just in the small town of Owosso.”
Lintner and Alcorn each had plenty of supporters at the beer tent Saturday. Lintner, principal of Owosso High School, raised funds for the Shiawassee Family YMCA, where his wife Jen is the senior program director.
“I’m super proud of our team effort and we raised a lot of money,” Lintner said. “It was a lot of fun, and it’s exhausting, but it’s so gratifying at the same time.”
I really think the hardest part was agreeing to do this. It was a lot of fun for the last three weeks,” he continued. “I’ve connected with a lot of folks in the community and really been a part of a huge team that raised a lot of money for a lot of kids.”
Alcorn, a former U.S. Marine, raised money for Toys for Tots, which has been operated by the Marines since 1947. Alcorn said he’s been supporting the organization for 40 years.
“Behind the scenes (the campaign) was a little brutal. We had a lot to accomplish in a very short period of time, but at the end of the day it’s about the children. It’s a blessing to be a part of this and to be able to do this and know you’re changing lives for the better. It’s not just a toy, it represents hope,” Alcorn said.
