Memorial touts new trauma designation

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare officials Thursday announced the facility has achieved a new trauma center rating that will allow it to treat patients who otherwise would automatically be sent to other hospitals — a change that could improve the chances trauma victims will survive.
Memorial Healthcare now is accredited as a Level III trauma center for “demonstrating its ability to provide prompt assessment, surgery, intensive care and emergency operations,” officials announced in a press release.
The certification from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) means that rather than simply stabilizing patients and transporting them, the hospital now is authorized to perform a variety of trauma-related treatments, and followup care.
Patients who in the past would have been sent to Hurley Medical Center in Flint or Sparrow Health System in Lansing — both Level I trauma facilities — now, in many cases, can receive life-saving treatment locally. Some patients still will require transport for care only Level I and II facilities can provide.
“It’s an incredible milestone to celebrate becoming a verified Level III trauma center,” Memorial President/CEO Brian L. Long said in a press release. “This rigorous verification process validates Memorial Healthcare’s commitment to providing the highest quality trauma care for all injured patients with immediate access to advanced life-saving capabilities.”
Memorial Trauma Program Manager Kristen Jorae said the hospital sought ACS certification because it’s a national standard.
“We started from scratch. Memorial had no sort of designation. There are specific standards we achieved. (The process) shows we can abide by the standards,” she said.
Jorae said the medical field has changed over the years with trauma centers seeing larger volumes of cases. That, in part, means other facilities need to improve to help alleviate the flow of patients.
“Things have gotten busier,” she said. “Levels I and II are overburdened. They need help with the volume. Now we can receive trauma patients and they can receive the best care here. They can get care quickly and in the community.”
According to the American Trauma Society, hospitals are rated as trauma centers under a five-level system, that includes, among other things:
n A Level V center can handle basic care such as evaluation and stabilization. It may not offer trauma care 24 hours per day. Such hospitals will transfer all patients for further care.
n A Level IV center can offer advanced trauma life support prior to transferring patients to higher level centers. Trauma doctors and nurses are available when a patient arrives.
n A Level III center can assess and resuscitate patients, provide surgery, intensive care, stabilization and emergency operations. It also has 24-hour immediate doctor availability, as well as surgeons and anesthesiologists.
n A Level II center can initiate specific care and treatment options for all patients.
n A Level I center encompasses full care for injured patients from injury to rehab. It includes specialties such as orthopedics, neuro, radiology, plastic surgery, oral, pediatric and others.
In mid-Michigan, ACS trauma-rated hospitals (which rates only three levels) include Sparrow Lansing (Level I), Hurley Medical Center in Flint (Level I - Level II pediatric), Ascension Genesys in Grand Blanc (Level II), Ascension St. Mary’s of Michigan in Saginaw (Level II), Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw (Level II) and McLaren-Flint (Level III). Sparrow Clinton in St. Johns (Level IV) is not verified by the ACS.
Jorae said Memorial Healthcare’s emergency department renovation, completed in 2017, took place in part with an eye toward trauma care.
“There was a trauma piece to that (renovation),” she said. “There was specific equipment and specific rooms put in place.”
She noted, for instance, that there are now special trauma rooms immediately inside the ambulance entrance. EMTs and staff know trauma patients will go directly to those beds.
Another key thing beyond facility and equipment changes, was adding staff education.
“Before, there was no requirement for staff for trauma education,’ she explained. “Now all nurses have Trauma Nurse Core Course certification. They keep that four years.”
Jorae said the various changes and requirements are all focused on care during the “golden hour” — the first hour after a traumatic injury. Medical experts say that by bringing the highest level of care to a patient within the first hour of an incident offers those people the best chance to survive.
“The education is all about that,’ Jorae said.
Additionally, with the designation, there are other benefits. Families of trauma victims now won’t need to travel out of the area to visit or stay with someone in many cases. And, patients who require followup care, including rehab, now can obtain many of those services locally rather than driving to Flint or Lansing.
“The benefit would be to provide that locally, so choose us instead of another facility,” Jorae said. “They can tell people ‘I was able to go to Memorial.’”
Another piece of the trauma designation is plans to increase community outreach to help prevent incidents. Jorae noted the most common traumatic event is a fall, putting staff into the community to educate about preventing falls can improve the health of area residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.