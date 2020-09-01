County to rehab three bridges this fall

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Three bridges in northeast Shiawassee County are set for rehabilitation work to extend their lives in the coming weeks.
Bridges on Durand Road between Allan and Easton roads over Porter Creek, Riley road between Durand and New Lothrop roads over the Misteguay Creek, and Cronk Road between New Lothrop and Byron roads, also over the Misteguay Creek, are closing this week for work.
Detour signs are going up by today and work on the bridges should commence on the Tuesday after Labor Day.
“It costs about $1 million to replace a bridge,” Shiawassee County Road Commission engineer’s assistant Chris Cannon said Monday. “We do these little repairs to keep them up to snuff. It’s pennies on the dollar, a drop in the bucket.”
Cannon said a bridge on Goodall Road was replaced two years ago at a cost of $968,000. The repairs to three bridges will cost about $558,000. He said the county tries to bundle two or three such bridge projects together to save time and money.
The bridges being rehabilitated are of varying ages. The Durand Road bridge was constructed in 1956, the Riley Road bridge was constructed in 1983 and the bridge on Cronk Road was built in 1991.
Contractors will clear brush away from the road right of way, guardrails will be removed, asphalt will be stripped and a membrane under the asphalt that diverts water away from the bridge structure also will be removed.
Each of those components will be replaced. In addition, “rip rap” will be added in the waterways under the bridges, slopes will be restored, new drain outlets will be installed and the bridges will be painted.
Cannon said work on the bridges should be completed within 60 days, barring any unforeseen circumstance.
The suggested detours include:
— Durand Road bridge: Allen to Reed to Easton.
— Riley Road: Durand to Henderson to Byron.
— Cronk Road: Byron to Wilkinson to New Lothrop.
