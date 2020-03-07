Owosso man receives Impact Award
Courtesy Photo

OWOSSO — State Sen. Tom Barrett, third from left, and State Rep. Ben Frederick, third from right, presented a state tribute to Michigan Works! 2020 Impact Award recipient Matt McNamara of Owosso Wednesday at a celebration in Lansing. The Impact Awards honor those who’ve built economic results by creating jobs and developing talent in their communities. McNamara completed his apprenticeship readiness training program at Genesee Shiawassee Thumb (GST) Michigan Works! in April 2019, when he began working as a mason tender apprentice at Schiffer Mason Contractors. McNamara’s tribute was signed by Barrett, Frederick, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.