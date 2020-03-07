Owosso man receives Impact Award

OWOSSO — State Sen. Tom Barrett, third from left, and State Rep. Ben Frederick, third from right, presented a state tribute to Michigan Works! 2020 Impact Award recipient Matt McNamara of Owosso Wednesday at a celebration in Lansing. The Impact Awards honor those who’ve built economic results by creating jobs and developing talent in their communities. McNamara completed his apprenticeship readiness training program at Genesee Shiawassee Thumb (GST) Michigan Works! in April 2019, when he began working as a mason tender apprentice at Schiffer Mason Contractors. McNamara’s tribute was signed by Barrett, Frederick, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.
