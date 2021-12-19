Judge rules against county over FOIA denial

LANSING — A Shiawassee County woman who sued to stop county commissioners and other officials from paying themselves bonuses with federal money has won an earlier lawsuit against the county seeking internal communications in connection with an employee’s termination.
Nichole Ruggiero sued the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in December 2019 after officials denied her Freedom of Information Act request for documents into an investigation the sheriff’s office was conducting on a former employee who was terminated by Sheriff Brian BeGole.
Ruggiero’s FOIA sought communications from jail administrator Lt. Tamie Willson and Michigan Department of Corrections personnel, along with records of jail trustys being checked out of the jail to perform labor at Crooked Foot Hunting Club. The county denied the request on the basis that the records were “exempt from disclosure.”
However, according to Ingham County Judge James Jamo, Ruggiero’s FOIA request was improperly denied because the records Ruggiero was seeking were more than one year old, and did not constitute a safety threat to law enforcement personnel. Ruggiero has received the documents she requested.
As part of Jamo’s ruling, Shiawassee County must pay Ruggiero’s attorney and court fees. She was not seeking any monetary award from the county.
The records sought by Ruggiero are related to a lawsuit filed by former Shiawassee Ciounty Sheriff’s Deputy Kathy McGuckin, who was terminated from her position in 2019.
McGuckin’s lawsuit alleges she was wrongfully terminated for whistleblowing, and is still pending in Ingham County, according to court records.
The Argus-Press previously obtained the documents through a third party.
Some of the communications revealed that Shiawassee County Jail Administrator Lt. Tamie Willson sought information on tenants at a rental property McGuckin manages. Jamo denied that portion of Ruggiero’s request in his ruling.
Shiawassee County Coordinator Brian Boggs declined Wednesday to comment on the judge’s decision. Attorney Philip Ellison, who represents Ruggiero, did not comment.
