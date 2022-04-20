Four Republicans will battle for the right to represent the bulk of Shiawassee County in the newly-created 71st House District this fall.
Ali Williston, a Republican from Linden, added her name to the GOP primary ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. filing deadline. She joins a Republican primary that already includes Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole — who announced his bid Monday — Kevin Rathbun and Bob Carlin.
Mark Zacharda was the only Democrat to file paperwork with the Secretary of State.
The quintet is vying to replace term-limited Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso. Frederick, who is not seeking elected office this year, represents the 85th District, which was mainly incorporated into the new 71st district during redistricting.
In the State Senate District 28 race, Madhu Anderson, an East Lansing Republican, filed paperwork Tuesday. He will go up against Owosso Republican Daylen Howard in the primary. The Democratic side features Sam Singh, of East Lansing, and Muhammad Salman Rais, of DeWitt.
Haslett Democrat Don L. Keskey put his name in the field Tuesday for State House District 72, which represents a portion of southwest Shiawassee County. He joins fellow Democrats Penelope Tsernoglou and Emily Stivers. Chris Stewart, of Bath, is the lone Republican in the race.
Jordan Genso, of Brighton, was the lone Democrat on file in State District 22. Sen. Lan Theis, R-Howell, will face a primary challenge from Mike Detmer, also of Howell.
For the county board of commissioners, several incumbents are facing primary challenges, and numerous Democrats have filed to run, promising an interesting general election in November.
In Districts 1 and 2, commissioners Marlene Webster and Greg Brodeur, both Republicans, appear to be running unopposed.
District 3 will see incumbent Gary Holzhausen facing a primary challenge from fellow Republican Mary Buginski.
Incumbent District 6 commissioner Cindy Garber, a Republican, has two primary challengers, Michael White and Lisa Biskupski-Pangborn. Democrat Steven Perry has also filed to run.
John Plowman, R-District 7, will also face a primary challenge from Thomas Emery.
In District 5, incumbent Republican Brad Howard will face off in the August primary against Jeff Reed and Dane Deisler. Democrat Anthony Karhoff will also be seeking the seat.
Current District 4 commissioner Brandon Marks, a Republican, is not seeking re-election. Current Durand Mayor Ken McDonough and William Remington have filed to run in the Republican primary for his seat, along with Gregory Remington, a Democrat.
