Assistant prosecutor to join AG’s office

CORUNNA — After four years of service with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Adam Masserang is moving on — taking a position with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
Masserang, whose last day was Friday, said he is looking forward to a new challenge.
“It’s been a privilege to serve,” Masserang said. “I’m going to miss this place.”
Masserang will be working in the state’s Licensing and Regulatory Agency (LARA).
During his time with the prosecutor’s office and in the dozens of cases Masserang has prosecuted at trial, he has won all except one — a malicious destruction of property case in 2017.
Masserang added that the case that will stay with him from his time in Shiawassee County is that of Todd Linnartz, who was convicted of CSC and providing methamphetamine to minors in 2018.
“That’s one that I’m never going to lose sight of,” said Masserang, who prosecuted and earned felony convictions at Linnartz’s trial.
There are several pending cases and trials in circuit court Masserang said he will regret not seeing conclude in person.
“There’s a lot of things… I kind of wish I could make a clone of myself to stay behind and do,” Masserang said. “Unfortunately I can’t… I wish the timing had been a little bit different if trials end up starting in the summer. It would have been nice to do a few more of those.”
“Adam was a great asset to the office. He was always prepared and diligent when prosecuting a case,” Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said via email. “He was a wealth of knowledge regarding the law. If he had not encountered a particular issue, he had excellent research skills to assist in finding an answer. I am sure he will continue his success in his future endeavors and we wish him the best of luck. Adam is a resident of the county and we plan on keeping in contact with him in the future.”
Masserang grew up in Bloomfield and graduated from high school there. His interest in the law began when a friend suggested he observe his school’s mock trial team.
“A friend told me he had been doing it for a year,” Masserang said. “He suggested that it was something I might like. So I went with him to a practice. And it really was.”
After that, Masserang said becoming an attorney was his plan. He got his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor before attending Case Western Reserve University for law school.
Upon obtaining his law license, Masserang first worked for a firm in Ann Arbor working on wills and trusts, before moving on to work as a public defender in Washtenaw and Muskegon counties.
He said that working in Washtenaw and Muskegon counties was different “like night and day,” and that Shiawassee County has been different than either of his prior stops in his career thus far.
“Nobody deals drugs in Muskegon without a gun,” Masserang said. “The people here aren’t settling their differences by shooting each other… It was refreshing to not have bullets flying around.”
“Adam instantly upgrades any legal team,” 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said. “A clever advocate who is always prepared, Adam has been a pleasure to work with. All of us at the 35th wish him the best.”
The prosecutor’s office has not yet hired a replacement for Masserang, but Koerner said he is in the process of filling the position and will be conducting interviews soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.