KOCHVILLE TWP. — A Saginaw County animal rescue had several “severely sick cats and dogs” seized by Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday to be transferred to Saginaw County Animal Control for emergency care, according to a department press release.
Deputies served a search warrant on Amazing Grace Animal Rescue at 3365 Freeland Road in Kochville Township after receiving a complaint “regarding several allegations including multiple possible public health violations.”
On the scene, deputies found 237 cats and 16 dogs at the facility. Over 20 cats were found to have urgent veterinary needs.
The sheriff’s office says that it has opened a continuing investigation into Amazing Grace and that “information will be turned over to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible charges.”
Early this morning, via Facebook, Amazing Grace refuted the charges against the organization.
”Just so that you are aware, AGAR is licensed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. We received our annual inspection at the end of 2022 without any issue. During the 12 years that the rescue has been in operation we have never received a call, email or citation from Animal Control regarding health or housing of housing of animals. The Director of Saginaw Animal Control has freely visited our facility several times. The information that they have presented is inaccurate and misleading,” a post reads.
The post further claims that AGAR representatives have been barred from the rescue for “almost 48 hours now,” and implies that “politics,” “money” or “power” are behind the investigation.
A vast majority of the respondents to Amazing Grace’s post were supportive.
“My husband and I have had nothing but amazing experiences adopting from AG. This hurts my heart to see. So sorry this is happening,” commented Cristi Oczepek-LaDrigue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.