OWOSSO — Curwood Festival officials are seeking volunteers who enjoy working with details to fill the final few leadership positions for the 44th annual festival, scheduled for June 3-6.
“With plans already underway, we have found the following events are in need of a chairmen: arts and crafts, entertainment, kids events, tent operations and the youth fishing derby,” the group said in a press release.
For more information, call office manager Sherri Bakos from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through at the Curwood Festival office, or email curwoodfestival@michonline.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.